Congress removes Trump veto on defense budget

The US Congress imposed a defeat on President Donald Trump Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

The US Congress today imposed a defeat on President Donald Trump, who lives his last weeks in charge of the White House, by voting to eliminate the presidential veto on the Defense budget. This is the first time that Congressmen have reversed one of their vetoes.

With a 81 to 13 vote in favor of eliminating the veto, more than the required two-thirds, the Republican-controlled Senate passed the Defense budget law for $ 740.5 billion for fiscal year 2021.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) determines everything from how many ships are purchased to paying soldiers and how to deal with geopolitical threats, but Trump refused to sanction it because the measure did not revoke certain protections. for social media platforms and included a clause removing the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

The House of Representatives had already voted this week in favor of reversing the veto, by 322 votes to 87. Both chambers had passed the budget law in early December, by a large majority, but Trump, citing a number of objections, vetoed the same on the last 23rd. There was no immediate reaction today from the president.

The vote for the elimination, a reprimand to Trump, came during an extraordinary New Year’s session called after the presidential veto, and should be the final act of the current Congress. The new members will take their oath next Sunday, 17 days from Joe Biden taking over the presidency of the country.

Senator Jack Reed, a top Democrat on the Armed Forces commission, said today in the Senate that the bill is essential to strengthen the country’s cyber security against widespread attacks, such as those that have recently affected government and private companies. On Trump’s view that Beijing and Moscow would also approve the law, Reed replied that it was “completely unfounded”.

Senator Jim Inhofe, chairman of the commission, and Jack Reed greeted each other after their long collaboration to draft the law, a rare occasion for bipartisan cooperation in a deeply divided Congress.

* With information from Reuters