Conservative rebellion against Johnson over Brexit and coronavirus disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Amid the new outbreak of the covid-19, the difficult post-Brexit negotiations and the threatened economy, times are difficult for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, accused of dogmatism.

Like all world leaders, Johnson has already passed the test in facing the new coronavirus, but the new outbreak in the UK, the country most punished in Europe with almost 42,000 deaths – added to fears of a Brexit without a deal until December 31 – provokes the anger of a part of the political class.

His detractors accuse the prime minister of deliberately damaging relations with Brussels by presenting a bill that modifies the provisions of the agreement and jeopardizes the achievement of a free trade agreement at a time when the post- Brexit ends at the end of the year.

This strategy, which violates international law by revoking parts of a treaty in force since the UK left the European Union on January 31, has angered some conservative lawmakers, triggering a rebellion.

The situation is, therefore, radically different from that of last year, when the controversial blond-haired politician had just been elected leader of the Conservative Party, and who shortly afterwards won a major victory in the December legislative elections.

Johnson has a large parliamentary majority, but between 40 and 60 conservatives may rebel next week and refuse to renew the government’s exceptional powers to manage the pandemic without being held accountable.

“Dogmatic”

Now, even the conservative press, which tends to favor Johnson, blames him for his latest decisions.

The prime minister presides “disorder, failure, rebellion, turmoil and confusion,” said the Spectator newspaper, of which the now prime minister and former journalist had been editor-in-chief.

Some conservatives have also expressed concern about the possible effects of the new coronavirus – of which Johnson became very ill in April – on his ability to govern.

“Whatever the cause, she has become dogmatic and opposes the debate,” said the Daily Mail.

“He is no longer in a position to be prime minister and must resign as soon as Brexit ends,” he wrote in the pages of Spectator Toby Young, formerly a big supporter of Johnson.

In the opinion of Tim Bale, a political scientist at Queen Mary University, if conservatives put Johnson in charge, it was not because they thought he would be a “good prime minister”.

But “because they were desperate to win the elections,” the expert told AFP news agency. And now they have “the hope that someone worthy of the job will appear,” he adds.

“Not up to par” – A figure could be that of young finance minister Rishi Sunak, whose growing popularity overshadows Johnson, thanks to his ingenious and generous policies to save the economy from the pandemic.

“There is talk of Sunak as a potential prime minister,” said the conservative Daily Telegraph, although he warned that Sunak may face a coup when he has to explain how he is going to pay his subsidies and how to raise taxes.

Johnson also deals with the growing popularity of the new Labor opposition leader, Keir Starmer, elected in April and whose energy and oratory have already given him more than a difficult time in Parliament.

Lately, some commentators consider Johnson down and blame him for his slow response to covid-19.

But, in Bale’s opinion, “it is more linked to the fact that he is in a position that does not seem to be up to it”.