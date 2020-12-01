Home World World Controversial, dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Donald Trump's administration
Controversial, dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Donald Trump’s administration

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from the Trump administration Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Doctor Scott Atlas, one of the members of the task force against covid-19 and advisers to President Donald Trump, resigned from the Republican government, according to the American TV network CNN.

According to the broadcaster, Atlas delivered his resignation letter to the president earlier. As a special government official, Atlas had a 130-day window to serve, and that window was technically coming to an end this week.

On Twitter, Atlas published the photo of his letter of resignation and wrote. “I sincerely wish the new team all the best as they guide the nation through these difficult and polarized times,” he wrote, referring to the coronavirus that is being set up by President-elect Joe Biden.

