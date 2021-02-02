Coronavirus: Husband and wife die six minutes apart

Barney and Blossom McGlinchey were hospitalized in Derry, Northern Ireland, and died on January 20.

A couple from Northern Ireland died on the same day as a result of the new coronavirus, and hand in hand. The husband died just six minutes before the wife.

Barney and Blossom McGlinchey, respectively 81 and 78 years old, were admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital in the city of Derry and died on January 20. He was diagnosed with covid-19 on December 31, two days before her diagnosis.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the two were described by the family as “healthy and active”. The couple was admitted to the hospital on January 7 and placed in separate wards. Later, one of Barney and Blossom’s daughters, Lynne, was asked if there was a desire to put them together in the face of worsening health conditions.

“We wanted the two to be together,” she said. “Mom was close to death, and only one person could visit her. It was my older sister, Libby. Five minutes later, I got a call to let me know that my dad was very close to death, and that the person visiting my mom I could visit my father. “

Shortly after the call, the hospital contacted Lynne again to say that it intended to put husband and wife together, and whether the family would have any objections. Faced with the family’s yes, Barney was taken to Blossom.

According to Lynne, doctors feared that her father would die on the way to the ICU where she was a woman. “But he didn’t die. He held on. He waited for her,” said the daughter. Barney then died at 4:55 pm, and Blossom died at 5:01 pm (local time).