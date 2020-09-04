Home World News World Coronavirus: Spain breaks record with 10,476 new cases in 24 hours
World NewsWorld

Coronavirus: Spain breaks record with 10,476 new cases in 24 hours

By kenyan

The Spanish Ministry of Health recorded on Friday the record daily covid-19 cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,476 positive in the last 24 hours, 4,503 of them diagnosed the day before.

The country added 184 more deaths directly linked to the disease, accumulating 256 over the week and bringing the total to 29,418. According to the government, 1,946 people have been hospitalized with covid-19 in the past seven days, 151 of them in intensive care units (ICUs).

Madrid was again the region most affected by the new contagions, with 3,245 positives – 30% of the total -, of which 1,462 were confirmed on Thursday. With 6.6 million inhabitants, the region also has the highest increase in the number of deaths, 94 in the last seven days.

To stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the regional government will limit meetings in public and private spaces to 10 people from next Monday, expand the offer of hotels for doctors and the number of crawlers, and carry out two million rapid tests.

Related news

World

The university professor in the U.S. who deceived everyone by pretending to be black

kenyan -
An American academic whose main work is about African diasporas said she lied about her origins, pretending to be black.Jessica...
Read more
World

Football Leaks: I was outraged and decided to publish, says responsible hacker

kenyan -
Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto told a Lisbon court today at the opening of his trial that his "Football Leaks" ("leaks...
Read more
World

Video shows driver advancing against anti-racist protest in New York

kenyan -
A driver advanced on protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement in protest in New York's Times Square last night....
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,509FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Israeli army says it will investigate soldier who knelt in Palestinian

World kenyan -
Israeli military officials said they would investigate the case of a...
Read more

China reports no local coronavirus transmissions for 17 days

World kenyan -
The National Health Commission of China reported that eight cases of...
Read more

After announcing withdrawal, US refuses to pay what it owes to...

World kenyan -
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not pay the roughly...
Read more

Police shot and killed black cyclist for alleged US traffic violation

World kenyan -
A black cyclist was shot and killed by the Los Angeles police in the latest...
Read more

Hunter killed with horn in the neck one day after wounding...

World kenyan -
Hunter Mark David was killed on Sunday (30) after being hit...
Read more

Drone throws marijuana packages across Israel’s sky

World kenyan -
The sky in Tel Aviv, Israel, had a different rain earlier...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke