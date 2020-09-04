Coronavirus: Spain breaks record with 10,476 new cases in 24 hours

The Spanish Ministry of Health recorded on Friday the record daily covid-19 cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,476 positive in the last 24 hours, 4,503 of them diagnosed the day before.

The country added 184 more deaths directly linked to the disease, accumulating 256 over the week and bringing the total to 29,418. According to the government, 1,946 people have been hospitalized with covid-19 in the past seven days, 151 of them in intensive care units (ICUs).

Madrid was again the region most affected by the new contagions, with 3,245 positives – 30% of the total -, of which 1,462 were confirmed on Thursday. With 6.6 million inhabitants, the region also has the highest increase in the number of deaths, 94 in the last seven days.

To stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the regional government will limit meetings in public and private spaces to 10 people from next Monday, expand the offer of hotels for doctors and the number of crawlers, and carry out two million rapid tests.