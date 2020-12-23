Coronavirus: UK may extend lockdown to contain spread of mutation

New strain of coronavirus has caused the United Kingdom to tighten restrictions Image: Agência Brasil

The British government will reevaluate on Wednesday whether it needs to extend the stricter restrictions against Covid-19 to more parts of the country as a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, but will not change the rules for Christmas, said a minister.

The UK reported a record number of new infections on Tuesday. The new strain of coronavirus, a mutation that can be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, is causing the number of cases and hospitalizations to skyrocket.

On Saturday, stringent measures to restrict social interaction were imposed in London, southeastern England and Wales, and plans to loosen limitations across the nation during Christmas or were reduced and canceled.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government’s Covid Operations Committee, which is chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will meet on Wednesday to decide whether further action needs to be taken.

“I cannot prejudge that. But we will analyze the number of cases in all parts of the country. And, in particular, what the variant is doing,” he told BBC TV.

Jenrick said that there is “absolutely no plan” to change the rules that allow up to three families to get together on Christmas Day for people in England who do not live in places subject to level 4 restrictions, which is the highest? essentially, the British capital and the surrounding area.

(By Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)