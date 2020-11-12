Home World World Council pays R $ 54,000 for you to move and work in...
World

Council pays R $ 54,000 for you to move and work in mountains in the USA

By kenyan
Northwestern Arkansas, in the southern United States, is home to the Ozark Mountains; the place is a beautiful wooded mountain range Image: Reproduction / Youtube / Walton Family Foundation

A private organization known as the Northwest Arkansas Council is offering $ 10,000 to people who want to move during the covid-19 pandemic and work remotely in the southern United States, living in beautiful and wooded Ozark mountains. In addition, workers will also receive a bicycle to cycle through the mountainous terrain.

The proposal comes at a time of crisis, in which many American families are having to move to peaceful places, in search of rents and cheaper living costs. In response, the economic organization and many others are offering cash incentives during the pandemic to American citizens.

But the program, entitled Life Works Here (“Life Works Here”), also applies to foreigners, provided they are at least 24 years old and have the necessary credentials required to work legally in the United States.

In addition, to apply you must have at least two years of professional experience and be currently working full time (it may be self-employment). The program gives preference to those working in the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics, but this is not a mandatory requirement.

The candidate must also already reside outside Arkansas and be willing to move to the northwest of the state within six months of being selected.

However, it is worth remembering that the program accepts people with all kinds of objectives: recent graduates looking for opportunities, entrepreneurs, artists or someone who wanted to change their careers.

For the economic incentive plan to take place, the Northwest Arkansas Council set aside more than $ 10 million for investment (about $ 54 million). Did you find it interesting? To register, fill out the form at link.

