Counting of votes begins after peaceful elections in Bolivia

18.out.2020 – Woman waits to vote at a polling station in Huarina, Bolivia Image: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP

Election centers closed this Sunday (17) in Bolivia and the counting of votes began on a peaceful day to elect a new president almost a year after the resignation of socialist Evo Morales in the midst of a social upheaval.

After nine hours of voting, the polls began to close at 5 pm local time (9 pm GMT), although those with voters in the queue remained open.

The results are expected to be slow to be released after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has suspended its quick counting system to ensure data fidelity.

The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, asked the population for “patience” and to avoid violent acts in the face of the delay in delivering the results.

“Patience, we should all be patient to wait for the results without generating any kind of violent event,” Añez said in a television message after polling stations closed. “I guarantee that we will have reliable results,” he added.

The interim government reported that the elections took place in an atmosphere of tranquility, except for minor incidents, on a day when riots like those that occurred after the canceled vote in October 2019 were feared.

“We have had a peaceful day across the country so far,” said Deputy Minister of Citizen Security, Wilson Santamaria, in a note, while there are still long lines of voters in some polling stations right after the polls close at 5 pm.

Measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, how to keep distance between voters, delayed the voting process, generated long lines and a wait of more than two hours to enter some polling stations.

Almost a year after the resignation of former socialist president Evo Morales amid social unrest, about 7.3 million Bolivians returned to the polls to elect president, vice president, 130 deputies and 36 senators.

The elections were held as part of a security operation with the dispatch of military and police officers.

Almost a year after the resignation of socialist President Evo Morales, this is the first time in two decades that the former president is not in the electoral dispute, after leaving office on November 10 of the last year amid a crisis triggered by allegations of fraud in an election in which he was running for the fourth term, in addition to losing support from the military.

Morales called for Sunday’s election results to “be respected by everyone.”

“It is very important that all and all Bolivians, in addition to political parties, receive each vote with ease, both in cities and in rural areas, and that the result of the elections is respected by all,” said the former socialist president in a statement read before the press in Buenos Aires.

“The priority exclusively is the recovery of democracy. We do not fall for any kind of provocation,” he added.

A year ago, the country faced violent street clashes after the first round of elections on October 20, 2019.

In this country – which has 41% of the indigenous population – since dawn, people lined up, sitting and observing their physical distance, as is the example of the municipality of Huarina, located on the shores of Lake Titikaka, 70 km from La Paz.

The favorite candidates are economist Luis Arce, of the Morales Movement for Socialism (MAS), and ex-centrist president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), of Ciudadana Community, second in the 2019 elections.

Responsible for the economic “miracle” of Morales (2006-2019), it is very likely that Arce will go to the second round with Mesa on 29 November.

Because of the pandemic, the campaign was carried out mainly on social networks, although there were some isolated street clashes between pro and anti-Evo militants.

“It is the end of a cycle of the government of Evo Morales and the political crisis. It is expected to begin a process of strengthening institutions,” noted political scientist Carlos Cordero, from the Bolivian Catholic University, in a comment to AFP.

Arce guaranteed on Sunday that his party, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), will come to power in Bolivia by democratic means and not by weapons, after criticizing the suspension of the disclosure of preliminary results by the Electoral Justice.

“We don’t take power with weapons, we take power in this democratic way,” said Arce, after voting for an electoral college in the central area of ​​La Paz.

The Andean country is experiencing the biggest economic crisis in almost 40 years, with a forecast of a 6.2% decline in GDP in 2020.

The elections will also end the transitional government activities of interim right-wing president, Jeanine Áñez, who left the election race after being criticized for her management of the pandemic, with more than 8,400 dead and 130,000 cases.