Couple drowned on honeymoon in the Caribbean; family fault resort
By kenyan
Mohammad Malik, 35, and resident surgeon Noor Shah, 29, who drowned in the Caribbean Image: Reproduction

Four days after they were married in a ceremony in East Meadow, New York, USA, a couple drowned during their honeymoon in the Caribbean last week. The family of the two now criticize the resort where they were staying for not putting signs of danger to bathers.

At the time of the accident, lawyer Mohammad Malik, 35, and resident surgeon Noor Shah, 29, were swimming in a region where the water hit the chest, near the Como Parrot Cay resort, located in the Turks and Caicos Islands .

Suddenly, the pair was pulled by strong sea currents, which caused drowning, according to Maqbool Malik, the groom’s father. First aid was given to victims by local people, but attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation were unsuccessful.

“It is a devastating loss,” the groom’s father told the website Newsday. “It is an unbelievable shock. And it is a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to put two children to rest at a joint funeral,” he said.

Maqbool also criticized the resort for negligence, since there was no warning to visitors about the danger of tidal currents. He was informed of the death of his son and daughter-in-law by the American embassy in the Bahamas.

The groom’s brothers traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands to identify the bodies. The couple’s funeral will take place in New York on Saturday (14) and the funeral will take place on Sunday (15) in New Jersey.

