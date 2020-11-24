Courage? Customers stay up to 14 hours in line to open a cafeteria

Sales success at the opening “thrilled” In-N-Out, which plans to open 7 more franchises in the state Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ terryterrones

The famous fast food chain on the west coast of the United States In-N-Out Burger, opened its first two restaurants in the state of Colorado, on Friday (20). THE anxiety of the residents of the region, whether to try or kill the snack, there was so much that there were people who stood in line for 14 hours to withdraw an order.

Customers started standing in line at restaurants, which opened in the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs, even before their opening hours at 10 am (local time). Because of the measures to prevent coronavirus, the space to eat on site was limited, which made many customers opt for the ‘drive-thru’ to take orders directly from cars.

The success of the network, however, worried Aurora city officials. The high demand for orders caused police to put traffic signs on the streets, asking anyone who did not go to the cafeteria to avoid passing by.

Constantly updating the size of the queue on Twitter, the Aurora Police Department recorded that the wait to place and remove an order at the restaurant reached a 14-hour peak.

“Many people asked, ‘How long was the line?’ It is difficult to estimate. What we do know is that the queue involved the mall twice, and there were some behind it. At the moment, we estimate that the queue is 2.4 to 3.2 km and the wait is now 14 hours, “he wrote the Police Department on Twitter.

#FunFact A lot of people have asked, “How long was the line?” It’s hard to estimate. What we know is the line wrapped around the mall twice, and there were some nearby hwy backups. Right now we estimate the line to be 1.5-2miles long & the wait is now 14 hours. – Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

Ken Vizzini arrived two days earlier at the location to be the first customer in the history of Colorado’s In-N-Out Burger. He commented on the “madness” to the Colorado Gazette: “It was a fun and exciting experience, I don’t regret doing that.”

Others did not have the same free time and car, and had to face the long wait. “I decided to wait in line at the In-N-Out that just opened in the city that made news all over the country. Waiting in line outside is not as bad as the more than 6 hours in the line of cars to withdraw. addition, I don’t have a car, “reported a Twitter user, while standing in line to place his order.

Decided to wait in line of the In-N-Out that just opened up in the city that’s made news around the country. Waiting in line outside isn’t as bad as the 6+ hour in the line of cars in the drive through. Plus I don’t have a car pic.twitter.com/eDh9o60EEA – BriBri (@ BriMilam1) November 24, 2020

In-N-Out is a family owned company. The reception, according to Denny Warnick, vice president of operations for the chain, touched the company, which has already announced plans to open 7 more franchises in the state of Colorado.