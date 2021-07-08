Court convicts 11 people of harassment of young woman who published anti-Islamic videos

A court in Paris, France, convicted 11 people of harassing a young woman over anti-Islamic videos she published, in a case that sparked debate in the country over freedom of expression and the right to insult religions.

The young woman, known as Mila, had to change schools and seek police protection because of death threats. The court tried 13 people, aged between 18 and 30, from various regions of the country, accused of harassing the teenager, who received more than 100,000 abusive messages – including death threats – according to his lawyer.

Of the group of judges, all without a criminal record, eleven were sentenced to suspended sentences and some to fines, reported on Wednesday the Guardian.

“Social media is like the streets,” Judge Michael Humbert said on Wednesday, as he handed down the rulings. “When we come across a person on the street, we don’t insult or threaten them. What is not done on the street, is not done on social networks”, he stressed.

Since starting her protests against Islam in 2020, the student has become a public figure in France – seen by supporters as an advocate of freedom of expression and by critics as a provocateur and Islamophobic.

“We won – and we will win again,” said 18-year-old Mila, leaving the courtroom. “I never want us to make victims feel guilty again,” he stressed.

In a first video, posted on Instagram in January 2020, Mila, then 16 years old and openly homosexual, responded to a young man who had insulted her about her sexuality, “in the name of Allah”.

After the young man’s comment, Mila used offensive words to address the young man and Islam, along with other comments about Allah that were considered offensive to Muslims. In November of the same year, the teenager published a second video.

French law criminalizes incitement to hatred on the basis of religion or race, but it does not prevent people from criticizing or insulting religious beliefs. French President Emmanuel Macron said: “the law is clear. We have the right to blaspheme, criticize and caricature religions”.