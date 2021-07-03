Covaxin Indian Vaccine Offers 77.8% Effectiveness Against Covid-19

The Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech today assured that its covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed in conjunction with the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), demonstrated an average efficacy of 77.8%, after the final results of the clinical study .

“It’s an important day for everyone at Bharat Biotech (BBIL) as we announce the final results of phase III of Covaxin, and its effectiveness is 77.8%”, assured, in a statement, the deputy director of BBIL, Suchitra Ella.

The numbers come from the evaluation of 130 confirmed cases among the study population, with 24 participants in the vaccine group and 106 in the placebo group (neutral substance administered instead of a drug in a scientific control).

The final result of the last phase of the study, still without independent review, alleviates doubts about the drug, which was widely used in Indian vaccination campaign and sold to other countries, despite not having World Health Organization (WHO) approval for use.

Data published today slightly lower the level of vaccine efficacy announced by the laboratory in March, when preliminary results from this same phase pointed to a 81% effectiveness.

Covaxin has independently received emergency use authorization in a dozen countries, including Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran, Mexico and others.

“The company is in negotiations with WHO to be included in the emergency use list. The product was exported to several countries and we received additional orders for supply”, stated the company, in a statement.

Bharat Biotech assured that its anti covid-19 formula is “the first to report a promising efficacy against asymptomatic infections”, of 63.6%, essential to help reduce the transmission of the disease, he said.

The laboratory also defended the effectiveness of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants such as the Delta, Kappa, Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants.

“Covaxin works well against all SARS-CoV-2 variants. Covaxin’s successful development has consolidated the position of Indian academia and industry nationwide,” said ICMR Director Balram Bhargava.

Covaxin offers 65.2% protection against the Delta variant, initially detected in India and which due to its spread has become the dominant variant in several countries.