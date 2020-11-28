Covid-19 accelerates in the US and experts warn of collapse in hospitals

In September, about 50% of the United States’ residents reported wearing a mask. Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

With the increase in cases and deaths caused by covid-19 in the United States, the American hospital system began to show signs of overload. From north to south, east to west of the country, hospitals have been operating at the limit, with no beds for new patients and no health professionals.

The rate of hospitalizations, currently at the highest level since the pandemic began, overburdens some hospitals after weeks of rising infection rates across the country – and is likely to increase as people who fraternize with family and friends on Action Day Thanks gradually get sick, health experts said.

Altogether, there are already more than 13 million cases of covid-19 in the American territory, more than 260 deaths caused by the disease and, currently, about 90 thousand citizens are hospitalized treating the disease. coronavirus in the country of North America.

According to the New York Times, the pandemic that initially spread to large cities, such as New York, began to hit cities and rural areas across the country with force.

In a podcast produced by CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies), epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is part of the team to advise President-elect Joe Biden, the health care system is “on the verge of collapse”.

Governor and health professionals appeal

Last Sunday, hospital staff at the University of Madison, Wisconsin, issued an open letter to the population alerting everyone to the state of hospitals in the state.

“Within our hospitals, we have patients with shortness of breath, needing a ventilator to survive and often dying. Many of them were walking healthy

In addition to covid, other people who need different types of procedures have suffered from a lack of space in hospitals.

“Soon, you or someone you love may need us, but we will not be able to provide the essential care you need, whether for covid-19, cancer, heart disease or other urgent conditions,” warn the professionals in the note.

In other cities and states, the scenario is the same. In the most rural in the state of New Mexico, hospitals are operating at maximum capacity of occupied beds. Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of the state, called for the population to stay at home and “protect themselves and others”.

“This is the reality we face when covid-19 can spread out of control – crowded ICUs, not enough healthcare professionals available. Protect yourself and New Mexico citizens by protecting our hospitals and healthcare teams – stay at home “, wrote the governor on Twitter when publishing an overload news on the state health system.

This is the reality we face when COVID-19 is allowed to spread unchecked – ICUs at capacity, not enough health care workers available.Protect yourself and your fellow New Mexicans by protecting our hospitals and health care staff – stay home.https: //t.co/pbt5NJcskU – Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) November 27, 2020

Thanksgiving Holiday Concern

In the coming weeks, the scenario is designed for an even worse situation. According to health experts, the lack of care during the Thanksgiving holiday, when millions of Americans travel to celebrate with the family, can be an aggravating factor that is already difficult.

“I’m not afraid for the day itself, but for what will happen, two, three and four weeks later,” Dr. Megan Ranney, a physician and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health in Rhode Island, told CBC. “You can’t have a more risky activity than sitting around a table without a mask indoors for hours,” she added.

For Dr. Bill Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, family reunion with different generations is another problem and may expose the elderly population to the virus.

“I am even more concerned that high-risk people are exposed to this across the country,” he concluded.

* With information from Reuters