Covid-19: Dakota Governor Advocates for Asymptomatic People to Work

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum argued that health workers who test positive for covid-19 can work, as long as they have no symptoms. The information is from the Associated Press.

Asymptomatic people can continue transmitting the virus for months. Even so, Burgum says the effort is important to relieve pressure from hospitals and medical staff.

The governor cited the American agency of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which, he said, has allowed infected and asymptomatic employees to continue working.

Burgum also announced that all North Dakota counties were classified as high risk. Currently, 254 people are hospitalized for covid-19 in Dakota. Across the state, there are 11 intensive care beds with staff and 203 hospital beds.

Burgum said that while people may disagree about the effects of the virus, “the only thing that is not debatable is that our hospitals are under enormous pressure”.

North Dakota leads the ranking of new cases per capita, compared to other North American states. The information is from Johns Hopkins University. Since the start of the pandemic, 55,500 people have been infected.

In the past two weeks, 2,182 new cases per 100,000 people have emerged.

The governor also said that the leaders of six state hospitals will meet daily to discuss teams. He confirmed the possibility of exchanging nurses and other medical teams even between competitors “if necessary”.

Some hospitals have already decided to suspend elective surgery to accommodate and assist more patients with covid-19.