Home World World Covid-19: Dakota Governor Advocates for Asymptomatic People to Work
World

Covid-19: Dakota Governor Advocates for Asymptomatic People to Work

By kenyan
24.07.2020 – Coronavirus: Patient has temperature measured to enter health center in Los Angeles, California (USA) Image: Valerie Macon / AFP

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum argued that health workers who test positive for covid-19 can work, as long as they have no symptoms. The information is from the Associated Press.

Asymptomatic people can continue transmitting the virus for months. Even so, Burgum says the effort is important to relieve pressure from hospitals and medical staff.

The governor cited the American agency of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which, he said, has allowed infected and asymptomatic employees to continue working.

Burgum also announced that all North Dakota counties were classified as high risk. Currently, 254 people are hospitalized for covid-19 in Dakota. Across the state, there are 11 intensive care beds with staff and 203 hospital beds.

Burgum said that while people may disagree about the effects of the virus, “the only thing that is not debatable is that our hospitals are under enormous pressure”.

North Dakota leads the ranking of new cases per capita, compared to other North American states. The information is from Johns Hopkins University. Since the start of the pandemic, 55,500 people have been infected.

In the past two weeks, 2,182 new cases per 100,000 people have emerged.

The governor also said that the leaders of six state hospitals will meet daily to discuss teams. He confirmed the possibility of exchanging nurses and other medical teams even between competitors “if necessary”.

Some hospitals have already decided to suspend elective surgery to accommodate and assist more patients with covid-19.

Related news

US election officials see no evidence of fraud, says newspaper

World kenyan -
Democrat Joe Biden (left) won the presidential race, but Donald Trump alleges election fraud Image: Angela Weiss and Mandel Ngan...
Read more

“We are not a colony”: Mexican president maintains position not to recognize Biden’s victory

World kenyan -
"We are not a colony": Mexican president maintains position not to recognize Biden's victory Image: Hector Vivas / Getty Images...
Read more

Restorer leaves unrecognizable work of art in Spain

World kenyan -
Work of art in Palencia, Spain, was deformed after restoration Image: Reproduction / Facebook In an...
Read more
Load more

Trending

People might think you are a womaniser but you were a...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Socialite Huddah Monroe is still mourning the death of famous millionaire socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who passed away in the early hours of Sunday,...
Read more

54 year old man murdered brutally in Murang’a, residents point at...

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers are probing the motive of the murder of 54 year old man in Murang'a county. Mr Samuel Mungai Gachihi, a resident of...
Read more

Last wish Ginimbi made before death revealed

Entertainment Joyce Rizzoli -
Ginimbi, a 36year old Zimbabwean celebrity and renowned businessman, met his untimely death as a result of a tragic accident early Sunday morning. At...
Read more

Government buys ‘members only’ club worth 5 billion

News Tracy Aime -
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has revealed that the government is in the final stages of purchasing an exclusive club. This purchase will expedite the...
Read more

KCPE and KCSE candidates in several private schools forced to postpone...

News Tracy Aime -
KCPE and KCSE candidates who study in certain private schools may have to wait longer to continue with their studies. This is after most...
Read more

Woman accused of killing daughters because organs ‘would be worth a...

World kenyan -
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was denounced by her boyfriend, father of the two girls, found dead Image: DIvulgação / Nevada...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke