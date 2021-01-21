Covid-19: Germany is ready to help Russia with Sputnik V vaccine

Sputnik V, Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus (covid-19) approved by Russian authorities Image: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) / Handout via REUTERS

Germany is ready to help Russia, despite current tensions, to develop its Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today.

“Leaving aside all our political differences, which are currently important, we can, however, work together in the context of a pandemic, in the humanitarian field,” explained the chancellor at a news conference.

The Russian authorities have started the approval process in the European Union (EU) for Sputnik V and are expecting a “first examination (of the documents sent) for February”.

In this context, Merkel proposed that the German federal institute Paul-Ehrlich, responsible for the regulation of medicines, “support Russia” in its demand before the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“And if this vaccine is approved by the EMA, we can then talk about joint production and also about its use,” added Merkel.

In early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin confided that he had discussed with the German Chancellor about the possibility of a “joint production of vaccines” against Covid-19.

Berlin and Moscow have several points of friction, among them the case of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Germany after what several countries considered an attempted poisoning, before returning to Russia on January 17 and being arrested.

The vaccine was approved in Russia in August, which generated international criticism due to an announcement considered premature, before the Phase 3 trials and the publication of scientific results.

Putin said on January 13 that Sputnik V is “the best” vaccine in the world and ordered that mass inoculation be started in Russia.