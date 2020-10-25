Home World World Covid-19: Groups protest and Italy tightens restrictions after record new daily cases
World

Covid-19: Groups protest and Italy tightens restrictions after record new daily cases

By kenyan

Members of the far-right group, Freedom of Movement, come into conflict with the Police in Piazza Del Popolo, in Rome, during a protest to repudiate the new quarantine imposed by the State to contain the spread of the second wave of the covid-19 in the country, yesterday evening, October 24, 2020. The group, led by Giuliano Castellino, set fire to various parts of the city before being arrested Image: CLAUDIO SISTO / ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced, on Sunday (25), new restrictions in Italy after the country registered a record of new daily cases of coronavirus, despite opposition from various regional governments and street curfew protests.

Cinemas, theaters, gyms and swimming pools are expected to close under the new rules that will take effect on Monday, while bars and restaurants will have to stop serving at 6 pm, said the prime minister’s office.

Italy has recorded a record of around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The country, the first in Europe hard hit by the pandemic, totals 500,000 cases and 37,000 deaths.

Three regions with the most populous cities have adopted a curfew in recent days: Lazio (Rome, center), Lombardy (Milan, northwest) and Campania (Naples, southwest). At least two other regions, Piedmont (north) and Sicily (south) will follow the same steps this week.

In the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, dozens of far-right demonstrators protested the curfew and faced forces of law and order in the historic center of Rome.

Protesters waited until one minute before midnight to launch fireworks in the colors of the Italian flag against the police. Seven of them were arrested and two police officers were injured, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

In Naples, incidents were recorded the night before, when young people who oppose the curfew faced the forces of order, demanding financial compensation for not being able to work.

ide / lc / mar / zm / aa

Related news

World

Brazil has not yet ratified a nuclear weapons ban treaty that will take effect in 90 days

kenyan -
Mushroom cloud generated by the explosion of the nuclear bomb over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 Image: AFP ...
Read more
World

Thai Prime Minister refuses to resign and protests continue

kenyan -
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in 2014 photo Image: Pornchal Kittiwongsakul / AFP Thai protesters called for...
Read more
World

Spain decrees state of emergency to contain coronavirus

kenyan -
Health workers pay homage to colleague killed by coronavirus in Leganes, Spain Image: SUSANA VERA Spain's...
Read more
Load more

Trending

OL: Jean-Michel Aulas regrets the new tackle from Grégory Coupet

football kenyan -
This Saturday morning, Grégory Coupet did not mince his words against OL and more particularly Rudi Garcia in an interview with the Parisian....
Read more

Only a sick person can insult a baby just because I...

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
There seems to be unending drama between lawyer cum socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend's ex Maureen Waititu. Maureen and her baby daddy Frankie have...
Read more

The debate in Chile over whether or not to change the...

World kenyan -
The new constituent process has been accompanied by social unrest in several Chilean cities Image: Getty Images ...
Read more

OL: Jason Denayer absent against Monaco

football kenyan -
It's the shock that will take place tomorrow night in Ligue 1! Olympique Lyonnais host AS Monaco at Groupama Stadium for a...
Read more

Kennedy Alencar – Reelection is crucial for Trump to shield against...

World kenyan -
Steve Bannon's trial for wall fraud is scheduled for May. He was "guru" of the Republican's winning campaign Image:...
Read more

Turkey: Istanbul Basaksehir makes a hit before facing PSG

football kenyan -
Next opponent of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, the Turkish side of Istanbul Basaksehir is participating for the first time in this...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke