Covid-19: Groups protest and Italy tightens restrictions after record new daily cases

Members of the far-right group, Freedom of Movement, come into conflict with the Police in Piazza Del Popolo, in Rome, during a protest to repudiate the new quarantine imposed by the State to contain the spread of the second wave of the covid-19 in the country, yesterday evening, October 24, 2020. The group, led by Giuliano Castellino, set fire to various parts of the city before being arrested Image: CLAUDIO SISTO / ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced, on Sunday (25), new restrictions in Italy after the country registered a record of new daily cases of coronavirus, despite opposition from various regional governments and street curfew protests.

Cinemas, theaters, gyms and swimming pools are expected to close under the new rules that will take effect on Monday, while bars and restaurants will have to stop serving at 6 pm, said the prime minister’s office.

Italy has recorded a record of around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The country, the first in Europe hard hit by the pandemic, totals 500,000 cases and 37,000 deaths.

Three regions with the most populous cities have adopted a curfew in recent days: Lazio (Rome, center), Lombardy (Milan, northwest) and Campania (Naples, southwest). At least two other regions, Piedmont (north) and Sicily (south) will follow the same steps this week.

In the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, dozens of far-right demonstrators protested the curfew and faced forces of law and order in the historic center of Rome.

Protesters waited until one minute before midnight to launch fireworks in the colors of the Italian flag against the police. Seven of them were arrested and two police officers were injured, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

In Naples, incidents were recorded the night before, when young people who oppose the curfew faced the forces of order, demanding financial compensation for not being able to work.

ide / lc / mar / zm / aa