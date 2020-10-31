Covid-19 hospitalizations reach record levels in 14 European countries

Covid Europa Image: Elisabeth Aardema / Shutterstock

Paris, 30 Oct 2020 (AFP) – At least 14 European countries have reached record numbers of hospitalizations for patients with the new coronavirus this week, at a time when the second wave of the virus is taking over the old continent, according to official data compiled by AFP.

Poland (14,631), Czech Republic (6,604) and Belgium (5,924) are the countries with the highest percentage of hospital beds occupied by patients with covid-19.

Also on the list of most affected are Hungary, Bulgaria, Portugal, Austria, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Albania, Latvia, Iceland and Gibraltar, according to available data.

Only 35 countries and territories, of the 52 that make up Europe, with a population of 470 million, disclose the numbers of hospital beds occupied by pandemic patients. Most of them are members of the European Union.

More than 135,000 patients with the virus are currently hospitalized in the 35 countries that provide data, compared with less than 100,000 a week ago.

The nations with the most patients hospitalized in relation to their population are the Czech Republic (with 62 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants), Romania (57) and Poland (39).

France (21,160), Spain (17,520) and Ukraine (16,332) have the sad privilege of occupying the podium of the countries with the highest total number of hospitalizations for covid-19.

Although France did not reach the April hospitalization figures, with a record 31,131 on April 14, France saw the number of people hospitalized increase by 50% this week, reaching a total of 21,160, according to data from Thursday.

The countries in which the number of inpatients rose most rapidly in the last week were Serbia (+ 97%), Belgium (+ 81%), Austria (+ 69%) and Italy (+ 65%).

Only in Montenegro there was a decrease, of 16%, of this fundamental data to assess the seriousness of the health crisis.

The situation of the coronavirus is worsening in Europe, where on Friday the 10 million cases were surpassed, according to the AFP balance.