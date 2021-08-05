Covid-19. Moderna admits need for third dose of vaccine this year

The North American Biotechnology Company Moderna he admitted on Thursday that a third dose of his covid-19 vaccine will be needed before the end of the year, due to the expected increase in contagion caused by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus.

“We believe that a boost will likely be needed this fall, particularly given Delta,” the manufacturer said in a quarterly results report after the World Health Organization (WHO) asked for one on Wednesday. postponement of third doses, at least until the end of September, so that poor countries can have vaccines to immunize their population, the agency reported. Portuguese.

THE Moderna, whose vaccine against covid-19 is administered in two doses at intervals, is being studied a third booster dose, which was given, in the amount of 50 micrograms, to a group of people six months after they received the second dose.

According to the first data, published this Thursday, the third dose boosted the levels of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, which “had significantly decreased” after six months, before the boost, and surpassed the effectiveness obtained in the trial vaccine, in different age groups, especially over 65 years.

The manufacturer is awaiting the results of a test with a larger dose of 100 micrograms. According to Moderna, “the increased strength of the infection resulting from the Delta variant”, more transmissible, the fatigue of preventive sanitary measures and the “seasonal effects”, such as spending more time indoors when the summer is over, “will lead to a increase in breakthrough infections in vaccinated people”.

Experts have warned that vaccines against covid-19 prevent serious illness and death, but do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus, even in vaccinated people, so, as a precaution, it is necessary to maintain physical distance, wash hands very well and use mask especially indoors.

Thanks to sales of its covid-19 vaccine, the Moderna profited 5.9 billion dollars (4.9 billion euros), according to the document released today by the company.

Ignoring the WHO appeal, France announced this Thursday that it intends to move forward in September with the administration of a third dose to the elderly and other vulnerable people. Before, Germany had already planned the same measure, also scheduling it for September, as did Spain, still without dates for the vaccine booster.

Earlier, Israel recently began administering the third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60 to stop the Delta variant. In Portugal, the drug regulator ruled out on July 23 the need to boost vaccination against covid-19 with an eventual third dose.

However, Infarmed noted that, together with the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), it was “following the technical-scientific data as they become available, namely with a view to weighing them up in the Vaccination Plan against Covid- 19, of the possible need for additional doses to the approved scheme for some more vulnerable populations”.

To “cause a possible third dose”, as well as “the development of vaccines adapted to new variants” of the new coronavirus, Portugal has “two stipulated contracts, whose volume of vaccines exceeds 14 million, with the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna”, then added the regulator.