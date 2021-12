Anyone traveling from Portugal to Switzerland is no longer subject to quarantine, but will have to undergo two screening tests with covid-19. Measure takes effect tomorrow.

Swiss authorities have decided to eliminate the mandatory ten-day quarantine for travelers from Portugal. The decision had been taken on the past 30th as a way to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely the Omicron variant, but this Friday it was reversed. Measure takes effect at 00h on December 4th.