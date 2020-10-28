Covid-19: the lessons that Brazil can learn from the second wave of cases in Europe

Man in mask walks on pedestrian street at night Image: EPA / ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

The first wave of covid-19 in Europe began to take shape in early March 2020 and peaked during the month of April. In May, the situation already seemed to be more stabilized, with a significant drop in the number of cases and deaths from infection caused by Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic.

More recently, however, the situation has gotten out of hand again and the continent has accumulated increasingly alarming numbers: in the last 14 days, France, for example, confirmed 421,799 new cases and 2,193 deaths from the disease. The data are from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In France, the rate of victims and deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period of two weeks is even worse than that of the nations that lead the overall ranking of the pandemic, such as the United States, India and Brazil.

The panorama of Covid-19 it is also of concern in other countries in the region, such as the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Czech Republic.

The only places where the numbers remain relatively controlled so far are Germany, Greece, Norway and Finland.

The growth generated a series of reactions from governments and public authorities: to curb the transmission of the virus, measures such as curfews, distance learning and closing bars, restaurants and shops have been announced by governments in recent days.

Experts differ as to whether what Europe is experiencing is really a second wave or just a continuation of the first, as cases and deaths have declined but have never stopped.

Definitions aside, what were the reasons behind this turn?

Return to (new) normal

“With the arrival of summer, the economic upheavals and the drop in the transmission of the virus among the community, there was a huge pressure for things to work as they used to do there,” says doctor Airton Stein, professor of collective health at Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre.

In several countries, face-to-face classes at schools and universities have resumed. Restaurants and bars started to operate regularly. With the mild climate, many Europeans decided to leave home and travel.

The fact that this second wave mainly affects younger people is even an indication that the reopening of activities played a decisive role in this process – after all, it is the age group that predominates in schools and is usually on trips or social events more often.

Scheduled event?

A further increase in the number of covid-19 cases and deaths was something that scientists had already expected – and that can happen in much of the world if some measures are not taken.

The first reason for this is the fact that a significant portion of the population does not seem to have had contact with the virus yet. In some European countries, seroprevalence (the percentage of people who have antibodies against Sars-CoV-2) is estimated to be below 15%. In practice, this would mean that the remaining 85% are still vulnerable to covid-19.

It is worth considering that this seroprevalence and its role in the pandemic is still very uncertain. It is not known, for example, how long an eventual immunity against covid-19 lasts or whether all those affected generate a similar response from the defense system.

A second aspect that influences this issue is the seasonality of the virus. Apparently, it survives longer in the winter and takes advantage of the fact that people stay in confined spaces when the temperature drops, which facilitates the transmission of the pathogen. The European continent is now in the fall and the temperature will drop further from December, with the arrival of winter.

Another factor that contributes a lot to the second wave is the greater availability of diagnostic methods. “When the pandemic started, countries were unprepared. Many cases were occurring, but they were not registered due to lack of structure. Seven months later and with more tests in hand, it is possible to detect a greater number of patients”, explains virologist Anderson Brito, researcher at the School of Public Health at Yale University, in the United States.

One of the indicators that the situation was getting worse in Europe was precisely the number of tests with positive results: currently, between 4 and 9% of the tests done for covid-19 there confirm the diagnosis (before, this index was close to 1 %). The growing number has triggered the warning signal from local health authorities.

Good news?

If there is anything positive to be highlighted from the current European experience so far, it is the fact that the mortality rate is lower during this second wave.

Data from the UK’s Center for Research and Auditing in Intensive Care reveal that the rate of patients with covid-19 who died within 28 days of hospitalization dropped from 39% from the beginning of the pandemic to August to 27% from September.

But these initial findings need to be looked at with great caution. “The literature shows us that the time between a person becoming infected with the coronavirus and needing hospitalization is one week. From hospitalization to death, it can take another five weeks. And there is still the delay between death and the notification of the case for women. authorities “, ponders doctor Marcio Sommer Bittencourt, from the Center for Clinical Research and Epidemiology at the University Hospital of the University of São Paulo.

Therefore, if covid-19 cases in Europe are starting to rise in recent weeks, it is possible that the effect of this on mortality will not be known until mid-November or December.

The greater availability of tests also has an influence on the death rate. A practical example: at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a very limited number of kits for detecting covid-19. They were therefore intended for the most serious cases, with worrying symptoms.

If a city in the beginning of the pandemic had 100 infected individuals, hospitals and health posts were only able to test ten of them. Suppose that of those who were diagnosed, two died. The mortality rate was then 20%.

Imagine that this same site can now do a much larger number of tests and is able to detect 100 people with coronavirus. If, in this group, two of them die, the mortality rate drops to 2%.

In addition to these issues, it is worth mentioning that the experience accumulated in recent months served as a learning experience for health professionals. “Today we know better how to handle serious cases and this allows a more favorable prognosis”, agrees Stein, who also acts as a family and community doctor at Grupo Hospitalar Conceição, in the state capital.

There was also a time for hospitals to organize themselves, build new structures and train health professionals to work in intensive care. This avoids waiting lines and guarantees better treatment for patients who need care.

Can you prepare?

If we compare the curves of the covid-19 in Europe and Brazil, it is possible to notice that we are a few months late in the events: our country reached a peak from May or June 2020, when the situation started to be controlled on the other side. of the Atlantic.

However, it is not possible to make precise comparisons between such different places. Each part of Brazil had its own epidemic behavior.

“The curves that happened in cities like Manaus, Belém and São Luís are very reminiscent of what happened in Europe, while other places in the country had long, flat curves over a period of time”, analyzes Bittencourt.

But, with due regard for particularities, does Brazil have anything to learn from this second wave in Europe to prevent or minimize damage?

“The virus depends on the proximity of two people to continue circulating. Therefore, the measures of physical distance, the use of masks and the washing of hands remain extremely important”, highlights Brito.

At the same time, public health authorities need to reinforce the measures advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the pandemic. One such policy is the creation of a comprehensive testing program. “Only then can we detect cases, especially asymptomatic ones, and isolate them for the next 14 days,” says Stein.

Along the same lines, another action that makes a difference is contact tracking. In practice, this means going after and quickly informing individuals who have been close to someone infected with the coronavirus that they also need to be tested and, if applicable, obey a quarantine.

Difficulties along the way

According to the experts heard for this report, Brazil is failing at this moment of preparation to contain an eventual second wave of the covid-19.

“A worrying aspect is a decrease in the number of tests distributed by the Ministry of Health during the month of September”, points out Stein.

With the current downward trend in the numbers of cases and deaths, this is precisely the moment to expand the diagnosis, as it becomes easier to monitor the progress of the coronavirus across the country and take the necessary measures mentioned above: isolate and track possible contacts.

According to data available on the Ministry of Health’s own website, to date, Brazil has conducted 15.5 million tests to detect covid-19. Of these, only 7.5 million were PCR tests, which detect the active virus, with the ability to be transmitted to other individuals.

The remaining 8 million, which represent more than half of the total reported by the portfolio, are the rapid tests. They only find out if the person has had contact with Sars-CoV-2 in the past, but they do not have the power to assess whether the coronavirus is currently circulating through the body.

With only the information from the rapid test, there is no point in isolating or tracking contacts: as the disease has possibly passed (often without giving any sign), the patient may have transmitted the virus to many people with whom he interacted.

Brazil still has time to do its homework and be more prepared for an eventual second wave. If this phenomenon is going to materialize, it is related to a series of variables.

“It is not possible to be sure, as it depends on things that we don’t know and also on interventions that we can put into practice. Are we going to prepare? Or are we going to let it go? a few months ago? We don’t know everything that will happen, but we can make the right decisions for this moment “, analyzes Bittencourt.