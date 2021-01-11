Covid: Cuba now requires negative test for tourists Image: Reuters

Due to the advancement of Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus cases, the Cuban government will demand a negative test for Covid-19, carried out up to 72 hours before the trip, of the tourists who arrive on the island, informed the local agency Prensa Latin America on Monday (11). The requirement comes at a time when the country records the highest daily numbers of the health crisis since March 2020. On Sunday (10), 388 new cases of the disease were confirmed in the country, the largest already accounted for in 24 hours, and three new deaths. The Cuban government considers this the third wave of the health crisis that, since last year, has infected 14,576 people and left 151 victims. The capital Havana has also tightened health restrictions again, with the suspension of public transport from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, the ban on private parties and crowds in parks and public squares. (ANSA).