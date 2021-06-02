Cuba claims to be in contact with ‘more than 30 countries’ for its vaccines

Cuba maintains contacts with “more than 30 countries” to discuss issues related to its five projects for vaccines against the coronavirus, indicated the island’s health authorities on Wednesday (2), warning that they will not sign “any contract” that they cannot fulfill .

“There is a huge deficit of vaccines in the world and every day we receive requests from various parts of the world,” said Mayra Mauri, vice president of the state group BioCubaFarma, at a press conference.

Currently, “we are developing very intense exchanges with more than 30 countries”, added Mauri, specifying that the island will follow “a fundamental principle: we are not going to sign contracts that we cannot fulfill”.

Last week, Argentine Health Minister Carlos Vizzotti paid a working visit to Cuba and the two countries signed an agreement in which they ratified their willingness to collaborate in the production of anti-covid immunization agents developed on the island.

“The conversations revolved around (…) Argentina’s interest in having Cuban vaccines,” added Mauri.

Other nations such as Iran, Mexico and Venezuela have also shown interest in Cuban candidate vaccines that, if approved, would be the first designed and produced in Latin America.

Of the five projects, two are in the final stages of clinical trials and official authorization is scheduled for this month.

However, due to the recovery of infections, the government launched a vaccination campaign in risk groups on 12 May. Authorities expect to have vaccinated 70% of the population by the end of August.

Asked for the lack of independent scientific publications that validate the first phases of clinical trials, Cuban scientists assured that they were “ready to publish”, but denounced several rejections of their texts by scientific journals.

“Is it the (US) blockade of Cuba? Is it discrimination?” asked Dr. Marta Ayala, director of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), whose scientists developed one of the two candidates in the final stages of testing.

“Yes, we are publishing, we are not hiding any results,” added Dr. Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, which is working on another vaccine project that is in the final stretch.

“Yes, there is contempt in magazines (…) in publications that come from Cuba and Latin America, from countries really considered inferior in science,” said Vérez.

Under US embargo since 1962, Cuba began developing its own vaccines in the 1980s and currently about 80% of those it includes in its immunization program are manufactured on the island.