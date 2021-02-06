Cuba makes room for small private companies in most sectors

Measure will expand the range of permitted activities from 127 to over 2,000 Image: Getty Images

By Marc Frank

HAVANA (Reuters) – In a major reform of its state-controlled economy, the Cuban government will allow small private businesses to operate in most sectors, eliminating its limited list of activities, the state press said on Saturday.

The move, taken as the Caribbean island tries to recover from an economic crisis, will expand the range of activities permitted from 127 to more than 2,000, Labor Minister Marta Elena Feito Carbera said, according to local media. She gave the statement at a meeting of ministers who approved the new policy.

The minister said there would be 124 exceptions, according to press reports, which did not provide details.

Cuba’s reformist economists have long called for the role of small businesses to be expanded to help accelerate the economy and create jobs.

The Cuban economy has stagnated for years and dropped 11% last year, due to a combination of the coronavirus that devastated US tourism and harsh sanctions. Cubans have been dealing with the scarcity of basic goods and endless lines to obtain them.

The crisis forced a series of reforms promised long ago that were stalled, ranging from the devaluation of the peso and reorganization of the monetary system to some deregulation of state affairs and foreign investments.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said last year that the country was facing an international and local crisis. At the time, he said he would implement a series of reforms to increase exports, cut imports and stimulate domestic demand.

According to him, the measures would include “the improvement of the non-state sector, with immediate priority to the expansion of self-employed workers and the removal of obstacles”.

The non-state sector – which does not include agriculture with its hundreds of thousands of small farms and thousands of cooperatives – is composed mainly of small private businesses and cooperatives, in addition to its employees, artisans, taxi drivers and traders.

The Minister of Labor said that there are more than 600,000 people in the sector, approximately 13% of the workforce. All of them are designated as self-employed and it is estimated that 40% depend mainly on tourism or work with public transport.

In the past six months, the government has also moved to ensure that small businesses can access wholesale markets and carry out imports and exports, though only through state-owned companies.

(Reporting by Marc Frank)