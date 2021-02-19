Cuba promises protesters to pass animal welfare law this month

Dog with a ball Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Cuban authorities pledged on Friday (19) to pass an animal welfare law by the end of the month, after receiving a group of protesters who protested in front of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dressed in black and carrying banners with the caption “Where’s the animal welfare law?”, Several animal advocates showed up early at the ministry’s headquarters in Havana. It is a sector of civil society that pioneered the achievement of its objectives.

The protest lasted very little until the agency’s legal director, Orlando Díaz, invited them to a meeting that lasted about two hours.

“The immediate conclusion we reached is that before February 28, we will have an animal welfare law,” Beatriz Batista, an animal rights activist in Cuba, told AFP at the end of the meeting.

Activists had previously expressed concern that this law, whose approval by the State Council was postponed last November, did not include a ban on dog and cock fighting for gambling and religious sacrifices.

Batista said there was a positive response to the new rule that “anything illegal and fighting animals is prohibited”.

However, he stressed that animal sacrifice in religious rituals “is a very sensitive topic” and that the answer was that “they cannot be banned” because Cuba is a country where Santeria rites (Yoruba worship) are practiced, which contemplate these practices.

In publication on the ministry’s website at Facebook, Díaz confirmed that the law will be passed this February and added that there was a dialogue in which “respect” and “a good exchange” prevailed.

The need to “penalize any attitude of animal abuse” was addressed, he said, indicating that they agreed with most of the arguments.

The ministry explained to AFP last October that the decree-law would include fines and prison sentences, but that animal sacrifices in Santeria and cockfights would be allowed.

In April 2019, about 500 Cubans marched in Havana to demand an animal protection law, the first independent and apolitical demonstration authorized in 60 years of socialist revolution.