Cuomo’s top counselor resigns over sexual harassment scandal

One of Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers resigned on Sunday over a report detailing 11 incidents of sexual harassment with the New York governor.

Melissa DeRosa she was the governor’s secretary and was mentioned in the report as having allegedly been involved in attempts to cover up the actions of Andrew Cuomo and for having retaliated against one of his accusers.

“The resilience, strength and optimism of New Yorkers at the most difficult times inspires me every day. Personally, the last two years have been emotionally and mentally challenging. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said in a statement.

The report describes DeRosa as a central figure in Cuomo’s office’s retaliation against Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to publicly denounce the governor’s behavior.

In December, after Boylan wrote in Twitter that Cuomo was “one of the greatest abusers of all time”, DeRosa will have asked a former attorney of the governor for his “complete file“.

According to investigators, Cuomo’s office will then have distributed the documents to several journalists, which breaks the laws that prohibit retaliation against victims of sexual harassment. DeRosa is also reported to have asked a former worker to call a state official who had supported Boylan in the Twitter, and record the call.

The secretary was the most recognized figure in Cuomo’s administration after Cuomo himself. According to the Washington Post, DeRosa was your biggest defender and main advisor since 2017, having appeared at her side in most communications with the press.

Melissa DeRosa was known for a hard, profane style and was not very popular with her peers, says the Post. Last year, she was criticized for Cuomo’s fierce defense, having even called on politicians to defend him and to discredit the accusers, and for its role in covering up covid-19 deaths in state homes.

The counselor defended herself from the criticisms, accusing them of being sexist. DeRosa was mentioned 187 times in the report – as often as Cuomo.

Accusations that Cuomo groped, kissed and made inappropriate comments to women he worked with have been public since March. New York Attorney General Letitia James put forward an investigation that supported the allegations. Despite calls for resignation, including from Joe Biden, the governor refuses to resign.

The New York Assembly is expected to go ahead today with a process of dismissal of Cuomo, who will also be investigated after one of his executive assistants has advanced with a criminal complaint.