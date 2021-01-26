Curfew protests end with 184 detainees in the Netherlands

Curfew protests ended with 184 detainees in the Netherlands Image: Marco de Swart / ANP / AFP

Dutch police detained at least 184 people early Tuesday during clashes between agents and groups that called for protests against the implementation of the pandemic curfew on the third consecutive night of unrest in the country.

The arrests took place in different cities, according to the head of the corporation, Willem Woelers. The number of detainees, however, may be even greater, because the incidents were recorded until dawn in Den Bosch and Rotterdam, where they were more intense and there was intervention by the riot police.

In Den Bosch, the protest started at the beginning of the curfew, at 9 pm (5 pm Brasília time), after organization on social networks. Dozens of people attacked police with fireworks, smashed windows, ransacked a supermarket and electronics store, and vandalized cars and public furniture.

“I had never heard of what happened tonight. These people are completely oblivious to the fear, worry, hurt and shame that afflicts the residents of the city. Many bandits have ruined everything for many other people. We don’t understand anything about this behavior,” said the mayor of the city, Jack Mikkers.

ANTI-RIOT EQUIPMENT.

According to Mikkers, the riot police took a long time to reach the protest area and this allowed the group to act “leaving a trail of unimaginable destruction”. Shock agents also served in Helmond, Oss and Eindhoven, which may have delayed their arrival in Den Bosch.

Police representatives say they have done everything possible to prevent the vandalism action. An investigation is already underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

In the south of Rotterdam, a group of about 200 agitators started a confrontation with the police, throwing stones and fireworks at the men of the corporation. Following the same method as the rest of the country, they looted shops, smashed windows, and even tried to set a police car on fire.

Security force agents used water cannons to disperse the group, although shots were also fired into the air as a warning after police officers were cornered by several youths.

There were also disturbances in other parts of the country, such as in the eastern part of Amsterdam, Haarlem, The Hague, Geleen, Helmond, Zwolle, Almelo, Breda and Tilburg, but the police were able to control the situation more quickly.

Mayors and deputies today highlighted their concern about the new night of riots, the third since the curfew came into force in the country last Saturday.

“Shameless bandits, I can’t say any more. We had to threaten to use tear gas, a far-reaching measure, I think it’s sad because I have never had to do anything like that in my entire career,” replied Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb.

According to Hubert Bruls, chairman of the national security committee, the Dutch authorities already feared that violent acts would spread to more cities in the country and lamented how “it is terrible to see how thousands of people around the country have been held hostage for a few days”.