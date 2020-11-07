Cyclone Eta leaves about 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

Illustrative aerial image of a cyclone Image: Pixabay

Guatemala City, 7 Nov 2020 (AFP) – About 150 people died or were missing in an indigenous village in northern Guatemala after a landslide caused by cyclone Eta’s passage through Central America, President Alejandro Giammattei reported today.

“We estimate that, among the dead and missing, the unofficial figures show us about 150 deaths,” said the president at a news conference when he reported the damage caused by the storm.

An army brigade arrived in Quejá village today for search and rescue work. The deaths in Guatemala add up to about 20 recorded in other countries of the isthmus due to the passage of the Eta, which hit northern Nicaragua hard on Tuesday, as a Category 4 hurricane.

The countries of the isthmus remained covered in fog or light rains on Friday, a relief after storms in the region since Tuesday.

The cyclone left northern Honduras on Thursday afternoon, turned into a tropical depression and returned to the Caribbean, where it could strengthen again in a tropical storm as it moves towards Cuba, according to projections by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States.

Cuban officials have begun to prepare to contain the impact of the cyclone, which will hit the island next Sunday.

Isolated communities

“The rains will continue for another three or four days,” mainly in northeastern Guatemala, David de León, a spokesman for the Guatemalan Disaster Reduction Coordination (Conred) told AFP. According to him, hundreds of people remain at risk, 115 are missing and 800 are sheltered in Guatemala.

In Nicaragua, where the Eta arrived with strong winds and downpours that left houses and buildings without roof and trees uprooted, rains persisted this Friday in the Pacific and in the north of the country, while the Caribbean rivers continue to rise, according to officials.

Local media reported that the city of Bilwi, where Eta impacted, remains isolated by the growing Wawa River, which can only be crossed by ferries, while residents are trying to rebuild their homes.

The cyclone caused the death of two miners in the Nicaraguan Caribbean, although authorities have not been held accountable for the damage to Eta, acknowledged Rosario Murillo, vice president and government spokesman.

In Honduras, 10 people died from landslides and floods, although Marvin Aparicio, of the Permanent Contingency Commission (Copeco), indicated that there could be more victims.

More than 7,000 people had to be sheltered and thousands more remained incommunicado due to the floods in northern Sula Valley, the industrial center of Honduras. Residents of that region have called television channels since Thursday to ask for help to be evicted.

“We need a boat or a helicopter. We have been without food for two days, we are about 60 people with children,” complained a woman who called this Friday from Ciudad Planeta, near the airport of San Pedro Sula, for the news Hoy mismo.

The Honduran government announced today that 16,000 people have been rescued in the Sula Valley.

Relocated population

In Panama, the damage was concentrated in the province of Chiriquí, on the border with Costa Rica, where eight people died, according to Security Minister Juan Pino. There are also 68 missing and hundreds of incommunicado people across the country.

The government fears a greater number of victims and damages, as there are regions of difficult access. “We are just starting this titanic work,” said Pino. In Chiriquí, the storm caused the most damage, destroying houses, roads, bridges and crops.

In Costa Rica, two people died in a landslide that covered their homes on Thursday in the canton of Coto Brus, on the border with Panama, while 20 roads were blocked, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

About 1,400 people were moved to shelters, mainly in the south and on the Pacific coast, where the rains left by Eta caused floods of rivers that flooded large areas of Costa Rica.

El Salvador registered a fisherman killed on Thursday, while some 1,700 people remain sheltered due to the risk of flooding, according to civil protection.

Climate change produces an increase in temperature in the surface layers of the oceans, which generates more powerful hurricanes and storms with more water, constituting a more dangerous threat to coastal communities, according to studies by the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (IPCC).