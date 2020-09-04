Home World News World Death toll from explosion in Beirut port rises to 191
World NewsWorld

Death toll from explosion in Beirut port rises to 191

By kenyan

Beirut, Sep 4 (EFE) – The number of deaths caused by the explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 has risen to 191, according to information obtained by the Efe Agency from a Lebanese Ministry of Health source, who preferred don’t identify yourself.

According to the data provided, more than 6,500 were injured and there are still three people considered missing.

This Friday, one month of the tragedy, caused by the outbreak of 2.75 thousand tons of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, was completed.

While the rescue of bodies is still going on, the Lebanese Army has called on Twitter to allow the population to make a minute of silence at 6:07 pm local time (1:07 pm Brasília time), when the explosion occurred on August 4.

“As a sign of mourning for the souls of the martyrs and with the intention that the wounded recover, coinciding with the ringing of the church bells, the call for prayer in the mosques and the suspension of traffic around the port”, points out the text of the military force.

The explosion, in addition to leaving around 300,000 properties damaged, led to the resignation en bloc of the government of Prime Minister Hasan Diab. This week, the new head of government, Mustafa Adib, was announced, who will have the mission of taking Lebanon out of one of the worst crises in history.

The World Bank estimated last Monday at up to US $ 4.6 billion the damage caused by the explosion, which is much lower than the figure previously announced by the country’s president, Michel Aoun.

Related news

World

Biden says that Trump ‘don’t care’ about economic pain caused by pandemic

kenyan -
Democratic candidate for president of the United States, Joe Biden, accused President Donald Trump not to feel the economic pain...
Read more
World

Coronavirus: Spain breaks record with 10,476 new cases in 24 hours

kenyan -
The Spanish Ministry of Health recorded on Friday the record daily covid-19 cases recorded in the country since the beginning...
Read more
World

The university professor in the U.S. who deceived everyone by pretending to be black

kenyan -
An American academic whose main work is about African diasporas said she lied about her origins, pretending to be black.Jessica...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,509FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Israeli army says it will investigate soldier who knelt in Palestinian

World kenyan -
Israeli military officials said they would investigate the case of a...
Read more

China reports no local coronavirus transmissions for 17 days

World kenyan -
The National Health Commission of China reported that eight cases of...
Read more

After announcing withdrawal, US refuses to pay what it owes to...

World kenyan -
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will not pay the roughly...
Read more

Hunter killed with horn in the neck one day after wounding...

World kenyan -
Hunter Mark David was killed on Sunday (30) after being hit...
Read more

Ship with 43 people and almost 6,000 cows sinks in Japan

World kenyan -
A ship with 43 people and more than 5,800 head of...
Read more

Drone throws marijuana packages across Israel’s sky

World kenyan -
The sky in Tel Aviv, Israel, had a different rain earlier...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke