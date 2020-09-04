Death toll from explosion in Beirut port rises to 191

Beirut, Sep 4 (EFE) – The number of deaths caused by the explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4 has risen to 191, according to information obtained by the Efe Agency from a Lebanese Ministry of Health source, who preferred don’t identify yourself.

According to the data provided, more than 6,500 were injured and there are still three people considered missing.

This Friday, one month of the tragedy, caused by the outbreak of 2.75 thousand tons of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut, was completed.

While the rescue of bodies is still going on, the Lebanese Army has called on Twitter to allow the population to make a minute of silence at 6:07 pm local time (1:07 pm Brasília time), when the explosion occurred on August 4.

“As a sign of mourning for the souls of the martyrs and with the intention that the wounded recover, coinciding with the ringing of the church bells, the call for prayer in the mosques and the suspension of traffic around the port”, points out the text of the military force.

The explosion, in addition to leaving around 300,000 properties damaged, led to the resignation en bloc of the government of Prime Minister Hasan Diab. This week, the new head of government, Mustafa Adib, was announced, who will have the mission of taking Lebanon out of one of the worst crises in history.

The World Bank estimated last Monday at up to US $ 4.6 billion the damage caused by the explosion, which is much lower than the figure previously announced by the country’s president, Michel Aoun.