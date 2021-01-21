Deaths by covid-19 in the USA surpass military casualties in World War II Image: Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of deaths caused by the covid-19 in the United States surpassed this Wednesday (20) of American soldiers killed in World War II, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the data of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, the university had counted 405,400 dead by the new coronavirus in the country. The total number of deaths during World War II was 405,399, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The number is an alarming reminder of the cost of the pandemic, as the new American president, Joe Biden, begins his term. “We need all our strength to endure this dark winter. We are entering what may be the most difficult and lethal period for the virus,” said Biden in his inaugural address.

The United States accounts for 4% of the world population and about 20% of deaths from covid-19. While the infection rate appears to have peaked, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that variant B.1.1.7, originally identified in Britain, will lead to a new peak in the coming months.

Biden said his response to the pandemic will be based on evidence-based solutions, unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump.