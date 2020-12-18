Deaths from overdose rise in the U.S. during pandemic

The United States recorded more than 81,000 deaths from overdose in the 12 months ending in May 2020 Image: IStock

Deaths from overdose increased in the United States during the pandemic, health officials announced on Thursday, highlighting the need to guarantee access to essential medical services despite the disturbances linked to Covid-19.

The United States recorded more than 81,000 deaths from overdose in the 12 months ending May 2020, representing the highest number of deaths from this reason in a year in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC).

The figure was rising in the months before the virus arrived in the United States, but the latest statistics suggest an acceleration during the pandemic, officials say. “The disruption of everyday life during the pandemic hits those suffering from drug problems hard,” explained Robert Redfield, director of the CDC.

Synthetic opiates, in particular illegally manufactured fentanyl, appear to be the main cause of the rise in overdose deaths, officials say. Cocaine overdose has also increased.

To combat these data, health authorities recommend increasing the distribution of naloxone (a drug used in cases of overdose by opiates) and expanding information on preventing overdoses.