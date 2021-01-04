Democrat Nancy Pelosi re-elects US mayor

Democrat Nancy Pelosi at the United States Capitol Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, 80, was re-elected today as president of the United States House of Representatives in the first working session of the 117th American Congress. One of President Donald Trump’s main opponents, she will remain in charge of the House for another two years in her fourth non-consecutive term.

The California representative won Republican rival Kevin McCarthy by 216 votes to 209, who received all the votes from his party colleagues, while five Democrats did not vote for Pelosi. The result gives the congresswoman and the Democratic Party one of the smallest parliamentary majorities in the last 20 years, already reduced with the result of the November elections.

The lower house has 435 seats, but some elected deputies are in quarantine and the race for the New York representative is yet to be decided. The seats were renewed at the same time as the presidential elections last November 3, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The definition of a majority in the Senate still depends on two partial elections in Georgia, which will decide the balance of power in Washington at the beginning of Biden’s term.

From now on, Pelosi will be responsible for guiding the agenda of the president-elect in Congress and tackling the crisis caused by the pandemic in the Legislature, at the same time that he will need to keep the majority in the House for his party in the next half-term elections, in 2021.

“The scriptures say there is a reason for everything: a time for every purpose under heaven; a time to build, a time to sow, a time to heal. Now, it is certainly the time for our nation to heal. Our most urgent priority will continue be beat the coronavirus. And we will beat him “, affirmed Pelosi, after the result.

On Saturday (2), the gates of the mayor’s house in San Francisco dawn dazzled and, in front of them, there was a beheaded pig’s head and fake blood. “$ 2,000. Cancel rentals. We want everything,” said the graffiti. The message is believed to be a reference to the payment of an emergency benefit to American citizens.

* With information from AFP