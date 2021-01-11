Democratic lawmaker tests positive for covid-19 after Capitol invasion

Democratic lawmaker tests positive for covid-19 after invasion of the Capitol Image: Image: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

A Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives reported today that she tested positive for covid-19 after taking refuge during the violent attack on the Capitol, in which several other congressmen refused to wear masks.

“I received a positive test result for covid-19 and I am resting at home right now,” New Jersey representative Bonnie Watson Coleman said in a statement.

“While I have mild symptoms, similar to a cold, I remain in a good mood and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents,” said Coleman, 75.

Coleman’s office said it believed “it was exposed during the protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of the unrest” caused by supporters of out-of-term President Republican Donald Trump.

“As reported by various media outlets, several members within the complex ignored the instructions for wearing masks,” he said.

Several conservative Republican lawmakers have been seen in images posted on the internet refusing to wear masks while taking refuge from invaders in a Committee room.

When asked Monday about the behavior, President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on January 20, said: “I think it is irresponsible.”

The United States is the country most affected in the world by coronavirus, with more than 374,500 dead since the beginning of last year.

Chaos ensued on Wednesday, when the United States Congressional headquarters, the Capitol, was overrun by thousands of Trump supporters who overcame police security after their leader ‘s call to protest the certification of Biden’ s victory in the presidential election. November, a result they considered “fraudulent”. Five people died.