Democrats say Capitol invaders responded to Trump’s call

Protesters try to break into the US Congress building Image: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Democrats who defend Donald Trump’s conviction for inciting the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol, headquarters of Congress, focused on the damage caused by the attack and the role of the former president in fanning the agitators during the third day of the Republican impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

In resuming work in the Senate, the nine deputies in the House of Representatives who act as prosecutors illustrated how Trump explicitly summoned his supporters to Washington that day.

Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette told senators – acting as jurors at the trial – that “the protesters’ own statements before, during and after the attack made it clear that the attack was made by Donald Trump and to fulfill his wishes”.

“This was not a secret crime,” said DeGette. “The president told them to be there, so they really believed that they would not be punished.”

DeGette showed a video in which an attacker told another as they entered a Congressional office: “He will be happy. We are fighting for Trump.”

On January 13, the Democratic majority chamber accused the former Republican president of inciting an insurrection by urging thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6, the day when congressmen were meeting to certify the president’s electoral victory. Democrat, Joe Biden.

The “managers” of the House trial spent much of Wednesday reporting the events that led to the attack and highlighting the threat to Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president.

There would also be a focus on Thursday on Trump’s “lack of remorse” during and after the siege, “which is an element in the calculation of impeachment,” said an adviser to the House.

Democrats will have a tough task to get to condemn Trump and prevent him from taking public office again, given his persistent popularity among many Republican voters. Trump expressed interest in running for president again in 2024.

Phases

The Republican and Democratic parties made a deal to start the process with a debate over the constitutionality of the trial, passed yesterday by 56 votes to 44, even after appeals from Trump supporters. A simple majority of the votes – 46 were needed.

Now, Trump’s defense and prosecution will have up to 16 hours – spread over different days – each to present their arguments.

Subsequently, senators will ask questions for both teams, and a simple majority vote will decide whether to call witnesses – Trump himself has already rejected an invitation to testify. The trial is expected to end next week.

Currently with 50 votes in the Senate, Democrats will need to attract support from at least 17 of the House’s 50 Republicans to reach the necessary minimum of 67 to condemn Trump. If that happens, the former president could lose his political rights and be ineligible for 2024.

Trump is the first U.S. president to face two such trials, after being acquitted in 2020 of abuse of power charges. The Republican is also the first to be prosecuted after leaving office.

This is the fourth impeachment process in US history, and all three previous ones ended with absolution.

* With information from Reuters agency