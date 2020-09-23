Democrats warn of ‘disproportionate’ impact of covid-19 among Latinos in the U.S.

Of the total of 200,000 deceased in the United States, almost a fifth is made up of the Latin population Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Anadolu Agency

In late May, when the state of Arizona lifted confinement against the covid-19, Mark Anthony Urquiza went to a bar with his friends. A few weeks later, he breathed through machines, before dying in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“He was 65 and in good health. His only pre-existing condition was to trust Donald Trump. And so he paid with his life, “reported daughter Kristin Urquiza in August, during the Democratic Party convention that nominated Joe Biden as a candidate for president in the November 3 elections.

A month later, when the United States surpassed 200,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, Urquiza, whose father voted for Trump in 2016, he deplored the covid-19 outbreak among Hispanic voters, and insisted that the figure will not change if Trump be re-elected.

“The president continues without worrying about our community,” criticized Urquiza, 39, during a telephone conference organized by the Democratic National Committee (CND).

“There is no way to have a coordinated, data-based national response under the leadership [de Trump], which means that the Latin community will continue to suffer disproportionately “, he added.

Hispanics in the United States, the first ethnic minority in the country, are one of the groups most affected by the new coronavirus.

Of the total of 200,000 deceased in the United States, almost a fifth is made up of the Latin population. Hispanics are also 45% of those killed under 21 and 20.5% of those who are over 65.

Latinos have also been particularly hard hit economically by the pandemic.

The unemployment rate of Hispanics in the United States is currently 10.5%, after reaching a record 18.9% in May. Months earlier, it had reached a low 4% history.

“The Latin communities that make up a significant segment of essential workers have been hardest hit,” said CND President Tom Pérez, who also considered the impact of covid-19 among Hispanics “disproportionate”.

Blow to health and pocket

Most Latin households experienced serious financial problems in the country’s four main cities: New York (73%), Los Angeles (71%), Chicago (63%) and Houston (77%) during the pandemic, according to a survey NPR / Harvard published in early September.

“Four out of 10 Latino families with children are currently starving, and one in three small Latin companies has suffered an economic blow due to the covid-19,” said Julie Chávez Rodríguez, granddaughter of the historic labor rights activist César Chávez and currently highest-ranking Latina in the Joe Biden campaign.

Chávez Rodríguez also pointed out that Hispanics in the United States are three times more likely to be infected with covid-19 than the rest of the population.

Hispanic women have suffered an especially worrying increase in their unemployment rate, which jumped from 5.5% in February to 20.5% in April, according to the Pew Research Center.

The response to covid-19 is the main concern for Latinos in these presidential elections, followed by the need to lower health care costs, according to a survey published this Tuesday by the Naleo Education Fund and the Latino Decisions consultancy.

According to the survey, 31% of respondents said they knew someone who died of covid-19, while 36% said they found it difficult to access food and medicines or meet their basic needs due to the pandemic.

The new Naleo / Latino Decisions survey, which has a margin of error of 4.9%, reaffirmed Biden’s advantage over Trump warned two weeks ago: 65% of respondents said they would vote for Barack Obama’s former vice president, against 25% who plan to support the re-election of the Republican president.

“When I give Joe Biden my vote, I will do it for my father,” said Kristin Urquiza.