Home World World Democrats warn of 'disproportionate' impact of covid-19 among Latinos in the U.S.
World

Democrats warn of ‘disproportionate’ impact of covid-19 among Latinos in the U.S.

By kenyan
Of the total of 200,000 deceased in the United States, almost a fifth is made up of the Latin population Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Anadolu Agency

In late May, when the state of Arizona lifted confinement against the covid-19, Mark Anthony Urquiza went to a bar with his friends. A few weeks later, he breathed through machines, before dying in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“He was 65 and in good health. His only pre-existing condition was to trust Donald Trump. And so he paid with his life, “reported daughter Kristin Urquiza in August, during the Democratic Party convention that nominated Joe Biden as a candidate for president in the November 3 elections.

A month later, when the United States surpassed 200,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, Urquiza, whose father voted for Trump in 2016, he deplored the covid-19 outbreak among Hispanic voters, and insisted that the figure will not change if Trump be re-elected.

“The president continues without worrying about our community,” criticized Urquiza, 39, during a telephone conference organized by the Democratic National Committee (CND).

“There is no way to have a coordinated, data-based national response under the leadership [de Trump], which means that the Latin community will continue to suffer disproportionately “, he added.

Hispanics in the United States, the first ethnic minority in the country, are one of the groups most affected by the new coronavirus.

Of the total of 200,000 deceased in the United States, almost a fifth is made up of the Latin population. Hispanics are also 45% of those killed under 21 and 20.5% of those who are over 65.

Latinos have also been particularly hard hit economically by the pandemic.

The unemployment rate of Hispanics in the United States is currently 10.5%, after reaching a record 18.9% in May. Months earlier, it had reached a low 4% history.

“The Latin communities that make up a significant segment of essential workers have been hardest hit,” said CND President Tom Pérez, who also considered the impact of covid-19 among Hispanics “disproportionate”.

Blow to health and pocket

Most Latin households experienced serious financial problems in the country’s four main cities: New York (73%), Los Angeles (71%), Chicago (63%) and Houston (77%) during the pandemic, according to a survey NPR / Harvard published in early September.

“Four out of 10 Latino families with children are currently starving, and one in three small Latin companies has suffered an economic blow due to the covid-19,” said Julie Chávez Rodríguez, granddaughter of the historic labor rights activist César Chávez and currently highest-ranking Latina in the Joe Biden campaign.

Chávez Rodríguez also pointed out that Hispanics in the United States are three times more likely to be infected with covid-19 than the rest of the population.

Hispanic women have suffered an especially worrying increase in their unemployment rate, which jumped from 5.5% in February to 20.5% in April, according to the Pew Research Center.

The response to covid-19 is the main concern for Latinos in these presidential elections, followed by the need to lower health care costs, according to a survey published this Tuesday by the Naleo Education Fund and the Latino Decisions consultancy.

According to the survey, 31% of respondents said they knew someone who died of covid-19, while 36% said they found it difficult to access food and medicines or meet their basic needs due to the pandemic.

The new Naleo / Latino Decisions survey, which has a margin of error of 4.9%, reaffirmed Biden’s advantage over Trump warned two weeks ago: 65% of respondents said they would vote for Barack Obama’s former vice president, against 25% who plan to support the re-election of the Republican president.

“When I give Joe Biden my vote, I will do it for my father,” said Kristin Urquiza.

Related news

World

He keeps what’s left of a sandwich eaten by Nixon 60 years ago

kenyan -
Steve Jenne keeps half a sandwich eaten by Richard Nixon six decades ago Image: Reproduction A...
Read more
World

Iceberg suddenly turns and almost smashes explorers at the North Pole; Look

kenyan -
Explorers almost crushed by Iceberg at North Pole Image: Playback / YouTube Explorers Mike Horn and...
Read more
World

US Embassy maintains dialogue with Republicans and Democrats, says Forster

kenyan -
Nestor Forster, who was approved by the Senate for the post of Brazilian ambassador to the USA Image:...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,778FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

‘I am a coffin confessor’: Man is paid to reveal secrets...

World kenyan -
Bill Edgar goes to funerals to speak on behalf of the deceased and to confess what they didn't dare say...
Read more

Chinese hackers stole data in Spain about vaccine against covid-19, says...

World kenyan -
Syringe with vaccine; information is valuable in a moment of running for the immunizer Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO ...
Read more

Scientists find 100 million-year-old sperm in Myanmar

World kenyan -
They are the oldest sperm found to date Image: iStock An international team of paleontologists discovered...
Read more

40-meter stone pool from the Roman Empire discovered in Italy

World kenyan -
4th century BC stone pool discovered in Rome Image: Publicity / National Museum of Rome A 40-meter stone pool built in the era of the...
Read more

Russia seals new agreement to supply and test coronavirus vaccine in...

World kenyan -
Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus (covid-19) approved by the Russian authorities Image: The Russian Direct Investment...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke