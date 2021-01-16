Demonstration by 10,000 people against wearing masks in Vienna Image: ALEX HALADA / AFP

About 10,000 people who oppose masks and sanitary measures against coronavirus demonstrated this Saturday afternoon in Vienna, according to calculations by the Austrian police. “Government resigns”, “lying press”, the protesters shouted.

Several demonstrations were formed to denounce the restrictions imposed on the population since March by Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic, an AFP journalist found.

In late December, the Austrian government enacted a third confinement to reduce the spread of the pandemic. Non-essential, cultural sites, sports courts, schools and universities remain closed.

About 500 people participated in a far-left counter-demonstration.

Many scientific studies have proven the usefulness of sanitary measures such as the use of masks and social distance to limit the risks of contamination.

Austria, with 8.9 million inhabitants, registered until Saturday 7,053 deaths by covid-19.