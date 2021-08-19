Desperate appeal. Afghan mothers throw babies over barbed wire for British military

In Afghanistan, desperate mothers and fathers are trying to get their children to leave the territory at any cost.

Social media is full of videos shot near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, which show children being lifted over the crowd to reach the hands of British troops.

According to the report of a British military, quoted by Sky News, some desperate mothers even throw their babies over fences with barbed wire. “It was terrible: women threw their babies over the barbed wire, asking the soldiers to take them. Some were trapped in the wire,” he said.

To the The Independent, another soldier from the British Parachute Regiment was shocked by the images. “The mothers were desperate, they were being beaten by the Taliban. They shouted ‘save my baby‘ and threw them at us.”

“Some fell on barbed wire. It was horrible what happened. At the end of the night there wasn’t a man among us who wasn’t crying”, she blurted out.

Despite the despair of some Afghans, the British Government has already stated that will not accept unaccompanied minors.

According to Vice, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has urged Afghan families not to hand over their children to British troops, as unaccompanied minors will not be placed on repatriation flights.

Many fear a scale of violence in the streets of Kabul after the Taliban conquered the capital on Sunday, culminating in an offensive that began in May, when the withdrawal of US military forces and NATO began.

international forces were in the country since 2001, as part of the offensive led by the United States against the extremist regime, which welcomed in its territory the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, mainly responsible for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The seizure of the capital ends a 20-year foreign military presence in Afghanistan by the United States and its NATO allies, including Portugal.