Despite justice for Floyd, racial inequality continues to suffocate in the US

One of the most awaited trials in recent months in the United States has ended. Last Tuesday, the jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the death of George Floyd, murdered in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. On that occasion, Chauvin asphyxiated Floyd by kneeling on his neck during a police approach.

Before Justice, the ex-agent was found guilty for all the charges he suffered: i) causing death, without intention, through a dangerous act, without regard for human life; ii) negligence in taking the conscious risk of causing Floyd’s death; and iii) manslaughter. The penalty will be released in the coming months.

Soon after the verdict, Joe Biden spoke up. In a call to Floyd’s family, the president promised to commit himself to passing laws that curb police violence and racism in the United States. He later publicly said that Chauvin’s conviction could be considered “a giant step in the march towards justice in America”.

Biden is right. In the United States, blacks make up just over 13% of the population, but according to data from the Washington Post, African Americans are killed by the police twice as much in relation to the rate of white Americans. The ex-policeman’s conviction in the face of such a crime is therefore profoundly symbolic. More than that, it is an important institutional response in the process of combating structural racism in the country.

Despite this, it is important to keep in mind that the roots of the problem are much more delicate and that the desired answers will not come only from that sentence.

Data from the Pew Reasearch Center opened up the enormous social gap between whites and blacks in the United States. The average income of black families has been consistently lower than that of white families throughout the historical series. The adjusted average annual family income for a family of three, in 2019 dollars, shows a difference of US $ 33.9 thousand between the two groups.

When it comes to median wealth, it is noted that households headed by white people have significantly higher levels of wealth than those headed by black people: US $ 189.1 thousand versus US $ 24.1 thousand. The figures also reveal that 19% of black Americans live in poverty; among whites the rate corresponds to only 7%.

According to a survey by the Pew Reasearch Center, 75% of white families own their own homes. This is the case for only 46% of black families. There is also a difference of 13% when it comes to obtaining a university degree. Finally, it is worth remembering that the life expectancy of blacks is, on average, 3 years less than that of whites.

The process of national formation in the United States has been permeated by violence and prejudice since the beginning of the country’s institutional structure, including the adoption of a slave economic model and the normalization of segregationist policies in various regions.

The search for racial justice rests, therefore, on a profoundly unequal social fabric that makes a whole population vulnerable. It is understandable, therefore, the relief brought by the outcome of the Floyd case. Despite this, even with Chauvin’s conviction, and beyond the walls of the court, there is still a country that cannot breathe.