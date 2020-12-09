Home World World Despite Trump's opposition, Representatives approve Defense budget
World

Despite Trump’s opposition, Representatives approve Defense budget

By kenyan
Despite Trump’s opposition, Representatives approve defense budget Image: US flag and White House

Washington, Dec 9, 2020 (AFP) – The United States House of Representatives today passed a defense budget bill by an absolute majority, challenging the threat of veto from President Donald Trump.

The text now goes to the Senate, where it must also be approved, before moving on to the late president, who has promised to block it.

But the Defense Budget Bill won 335 out of 430 votes in the lower house, which far surpasses the “supermajority” of two-thirds of the votes needed to override a presidential veto.

Only 40 Republicans out of the 196 who make up the House voted against. It remains to be seen whether everyone will keep their vote if Trump blocks the initiative.

After months of negotiations between Republican and Democratic congressmen, the 2021 Defense budget covers $ 740.5 billion and, in particular, provides for a 3% increase in salaries for Defense personnel.

In July, a separate first version of this text also won more than two-thirds of the votes in the Senate, with a Republican majority. The date for voting in the upper house has not yet been scheduled.

Trump reaffirmed his opposition to this bill this morning.

“I hope Republicans in the House of Representatives will vote against the National Defense Authorization Act,” tweeted the Republican president, who will end his term on January 20.

The Republican has several criticisms of this budget.

The text does not include the annulment of a law, known as “articulo 230”, which protects the legal status of social networks, whom he accuses of bias against him.

It is also opposed to the initiative that plans to change the name of military bases in honor of Confederate generals, who defended slavery.

The project also opposes Trump’s plan to reduce the American military presence in Germany.

The text imposes a period of at least 120 days on the Pentagon before any reduction of its strength in the European country, which means that no American withdrawal can take place before the inauguration of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden.

The law provides that a military withdrawal from Germany, “in a period of growing threats in Europe, would be a serious strategic error, which would weaken the national security interests of the United States and weaken NATO.”

Related news

Supreme Court rejects Republican action to reverse Pennsylvania outcome

World kenyan -
Supreme Court rejects Republican action to reverse Pennsylvania results Image: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES...
Read more

Vaccination, masks and back to school: Biden sets main goals to fight the pandemic

World kenyan -
24.nov.2020 - President-elect of the United States Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet announcement event in Wilmington Image: Chandan Khanna...
Read more

Texas Attorney Attempts To Stop Biden’s Supreme Victories In 4 States

World kenyan -
United States President-elect Joe Biden Image: Getty Images Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today asked the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyans rally against Raila over Doctor’s strike remarks

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans on Twitter spent a better part of yesterday evening and today morning calling out Raila Odinga over his callous remarks over doctor's pleas. In...
Read more

Dr Mogusu’s family breaks silence after doctor’s death

News Connie Mukenyi -
The late doctor, Stephen Mogusu's family, has finally broken silence after the 28-year-old doctor succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday the 7th of December 2020. The...
Read more

Lugulu Girls’ student storm out of school, protest a defilement incident

News Tracy Aime -
Form Four candidates from Lugulu Girls' High School in Webuye, Bungoma County took to the streets  on Tuesday to protest a defilement incident. The irate...
Read more

Twilight girls brutally beat up man to death

News Stanley Kasee -
A Mombasa man on Monday, December 7died, after he was brutally beaten by a group of twilight girls in the area. The man was admitted...
Read more

Kenya Airways ready to be part of COVID vaccine distribution chain

Business Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya Airways says that it is ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Following the approval of the Pfizer vaccine, many countries have been...
Read more

LoC: PSG-Istanbul BB meeting interrupted by racist remarks from the 4th...

football kenyan -
It's a scene probably never seen in the Champions League. After a quarter of an hour of play, the match between PSG and...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke