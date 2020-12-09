Despite Trump’s opposition, Representatives approve defense budget Image: US flag and White House

Washington, Dec 9, 2020 (AFP) – The United States House of Representatives today passed a defense budget bill by an absolute majority, challenging the threat of veto from President Donald Trump.

The text now goes to the Senate, where it must also be approved, before moving on to the late president, who has promised to block it.

But the Defense Budget Bill won 335 out of 430 votes in the lower house, which far surpasses the “supermajority” of two-thirds of the votes needed to override a presidential veto.

Only 40 Republicans out of the 196 who make up the House voted against. It remains to be seen whether everyone will keep their vote if Trump blocks the initiative.

After months of negotiations between Republican and Democratic congressmen, the 2021 Defense budget covers $ 740.5 billion and, in particular, provides for a 3% increase in salaries for Defense personnel.

In July, a separate first version of this text also won more than two-thirds of the votes in the Senate, with a Republican majority. The date for voting in the upper house has not yet been scheduled.

Trump reaffirmed his opposition to this bill this morning.

“I hope Republicans in the House of Representatives will vote against the National Defense Authorization Act,” tweeted the Republican president, who will end his term on January 20.

The Republican has several criticisms of this budget.

The text does not include the annulment of a law, known as “articulo 230”, which protects the legal status of social networks, whom he accuses of bias against him.

It is also opposed to the initiative that plans to change the name of military bases in honor of Confederate generals, who defended slavery.

The project also opposes Trump’s plan to reduce the American military presence in Germany.

The text imposes a period of at least 120 days on the Pentagon before any reduction of its strength in the European country, which means that no American withdrawal can take place before the inauguration of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden.

The law provides that a military withdrawal from Germany, “in a period of growing threats in Europe, would be a serious strategic error, which would weaken the national security interests of the United States and weaken NATO.”