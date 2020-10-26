Home World World Devaluing weight would be a 'poverty-generating machine', says Argentine president
World

Devaluing weight would be a ‘poverty-generating machine’, says Argentine president

By kenyan

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina Image: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Commenting on the relationship between the peso and the dollar, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said today that “devalue [a moeda argentina] too easy. But devaluing is a machine to generate poverty “.

In an event for the delivery of housing, Fernández evoked the memories brought about by the fall in the value of the national currency in previous years, focusing on the negative aspects about the poorest.

“We want an Argentina that grows, works and exports, so we want to get the dollars,” said the president.

The announcement comes amid an increase in the gap between the official and the parallel dollar, with the price of the so-called “blue dollar” reaching Monday the historic value of 195 pesos, according to local media reports.

