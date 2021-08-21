Did the legendary character of Robin Hood really exist?

Between a cave where the body of Frei Tuck would be or an arch that may have belonged to João Pequeno, there are some stories that support the thesis that the legend of English folklore may have existed in real life.

The mythical English hero who stole from the rich to give to the poor has already inspired books, television series and movies – but did Robin Hood really exist? There are some stories that suggest that yes, Ancient Origins.

Aside from the supposed connection to Robin Hood, the treasures themselves that are pointed out as evidence of existence are nothing special – bows and arrows, crucifixes and a few gold doubloons, but there have been some ludicrous discoveries.

One of the most famous was made in the 1820s near the town of Bolsover in Derbyshire county. It is said that two workers who were sinking a well for a new coal mine found Robin Hood’s hideout.

While digging, the two found a cave that had signs of being inhabited – like pots and pans, and an area for a fireplace with ashes and food. On one wall, several bows and arrows and swords were lined up, and the cave also had a small chapel.

In this chapel, lying on top of a stone altar, was a skeleton wrapped in a decaying woolen habit, which had a crucifix in one hand and a chisel in the other. On the wall above her head was written a long list of names, which ended with the sentence “I was the last – Michael Tuck”.

This sentence led to the thought that this Michael Tuck could be the equivalent of the character Friar Tuck, companion in Robin’s adventures. The two workers managed to escape alive, but a landslide covered the cave again – which local legend says still exists in the vicinity of the coal mine.

Another similar story tells that workers who were digging in a garden found six corpses lined up who were supposedly victims of the Merry Men. A story published in the local Sheffield newspaper on 23 April 1796 explains that the discovery was near Nottingham, which goes back to one of the legends.

Robin Hood and the Merry Men will have once killed 15 men from a rival gang because they had not carried out what was decided in a bet, after Robin had won an archery contest. The last verse of the story tells that they will have taken the rivals to Nottingham, dug graves and buried the bodies all lined up. The place where the bodies would be in this garden was never found.

As early as 1729, a longbow was discovered at Hathersage, which according to legend, is where Little John – João Pequeno – is buried. the bow has more than two meters and it took 72.6 kilograms of force to shoot an arrow with it. It hung in a hall in Barnsley until the mid-twentieth century.

The intention of Elizabeth Frazer, the last owner of the salon who died in the 1960s, was to donate the bow to the Wakefield Museum, but her son took it to his homestead in Scotland, where he stayed until his death in 2004. The current location of the arc is unknown.

The mystery surrounding Robin Hood continues, in a name that remains relevant and persists centuries after its supposed existence. Although there is still no hard evidence, one would expect a man to known for its dexterity he was so good at hiding that even doubts were raised about his very existence.