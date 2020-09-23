Did you find a giant snack? In the UK, it can be worth up to R $ 70,000

Walker, which produces the Wotsit Giants, is bidding to find the UK’s biggest snack Image: Reproduction

The makers of the popular Wotsit Giants snack bar in the UK are offering a £ 10,000 reward (just over R $ 70,000) to the person who finds the brand’s largest snack bar ever registered.

The only rule of the competition, according to the Mirror, is that you cannot eat the snack in question. Instead, Walkers, the brand that makes the Wotsit Giants, wants to show it off at its factory.

“On average, Wotsit Giants are larger than normal Wotsits, measuring 6.5 cm in length and almost 2 cm in diameter, but some go beyond that. We call them ‘Super Giants’ at the factory,” said Karl Chamberlain, who works on quality control of the factory.

The brand also taught the right way to measure the length of the snacks: you must lay them down to form a “C”, with the opening facing the ruler, and measure from one end to the other.

Walkers is accepting candidates through Twitter and Through facebook. Just send a photo of the snack with the measurement in millimeters to the profile.