Digby, the fire dog, helped save a woman from suicide

Dog Digby played an important role in saving a woman who was considering ending her own life in the UK.

digby is a therapist dog that helps people deal with trauma. but the labradoodle [cruzamento entre um Caniche ou Poddle e um Labrador Retriever], only three years old, prevented a woman’s suicide on a bridge near Exeter, southwest England, on Tuesday, June 15th.

Quoted by CNN, the fire brigade Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said the dog helped save a young woman who was considering ending her own life. When the rescue team tried to deter her, the corporation’s dog was called to intervene and immediately caught the woman’s attention.

First, he shifted his gaze toward her. Later, smiled at the animal.

When the negotiators asked her if she wouldn’t like to get to know the dog better, the woman relented and went inside the security barriers. The story was told in Twitter.

Thank you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Digby our very own therapy dog, is very grateful for all the offers of treats and gifts, but he would rather you donate to people who are in difficult situations. Like the samaritans https://t.co/X6DFkes2vV or The Fire Fighters Charity @firefighters999 🚒 pic.twitter.com/fAL1FGrSh5 — Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) June 17, 2021

Digby is a therapist dog that helps firefighters overcome trauma suffered in the line of duty and has now been promoted to local hero.