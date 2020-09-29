Home World World Disney cuts 28,000 US jobs due to pandemic
World

Disney cuts 28,000 US jobs due to pandemic

By kenyan
Disney says park revenue fell 85% between April and June compared to 2019 Image: Alex Menendez / Getty Images

Washington, 29 Sep 2020 (AFP) – The entertainment giant Disney announced on Tuesday 28,000 layoffs in its activities of amusement parks, cruises, events and derivatives, due to the impact of the pandemic.

The decision stems from “the prolonged impact of covid-19 on our business, including reduced capacity in locations linked to physical distance and uncertainties about the duration of the pandemic,” the group explained in a statement.

Between April and June, the revenue from these activities fell 85% compared to the same period last year, to 983 million dollars (about R $ 5.5 billion, according to the quotation of the day).

