Do you usually go to the bathroom just to be on the safe side? it’s time to stop

A viral trend in Tik Tok warned against going to the toilet for prevention before leaving the house at the risk of retraining the bladder – and doctors are confirming this warning.

Known for its dances, Tik Tok is not exactly famous for good practices when it comes to health – for example, please don’t eat frozen honey. But apparently there are still some tips that are popular in the application that are worth it.

An example that has gone viral is the idea that we shouldn’t go to the bathroom just in case before leaving the house if we don’t really feel like peeing. The reason is simple – by doing this regularly we are train our bladder to warn us that we have to go to the bathroom before it’s full. The alert came from the physiotherapy student Sabrina Baxter.

Second Marcelino Rivera, professor of urology at Indiana University, peeing before leaving the house won’t do immediate damage to your bladder, but he still recommends that anyone who doesn’t have urinary problems should simply go to the bathroom when they feel like it.

As a general rule, experts agree that people should urinate between six to eight times a day. “People must listen to your body. Go to the bathroom when your body says it needs to,” he tells the Huffington Post.

To Buzzfeed, the doctor Heather Jeffcoat recommends that the frequency during the day should be every two or three hours and warns that this habit can create incontinence.

“One of the first things we learn in pelvic health physical therapy education is to teach our patients not to urinate ‘just in case’. When the neurological link between the bladder and pelvic floor becomes dysfunctional, instead of contracting to maintain continence, it relaxes and the bladder contracts when it shouldn’t and there may be urinary leaks”, he explains.

Just as we shouldn’t urinate unwillingly, we shouldn’t wait too long when the body tells us that we need to go to the toilet.

“The bladder is essentially a thin layer of skin with a mostly muscle wall. Like the rest of our muscles, if these layers stretch too far, we can suffer injuries. In these cases, the bladder no longer squeezes as well”, explains Rivera.

If you suffer from urinary incontinence, it is important that you visit your doctor, but Rivera still leaves some advice on how you can try to retrain your bladder that involves “squeeze the sphincter when you feel like going so that there is a reflex in your bladder that tells you to calm down until you are ready to go to the bathroom”.

There are also other techniques that help strengthen the muscles around the urethra to help prevent leakage. “These are the techniques that we train patients to use and they are very effective in helping to control urine,” he concludes.