28. Feb.2020 – Donald Trump Jr., son of the President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the President of the United States, tested positive for the new coronavirus. The information was confirmed by American CNN by a spokesman.

According to the report, Trump Jr. is asymptomatic and quarantined.

“Don tested positive earlier in the week and has been quarantined in his cabin since the result,” said the spokesman. “He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all clinically recommended guidelines.”