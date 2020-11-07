Home World World Donald Trump returns to claim victory in US elections
World

Donald Trump returns to claim victory in US elections

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, who I will be considered a loser today in the American elections, declared himself a winner again. Without providing evidence, he says he received 71 million votes.

“Observers were not allowed in the counting rooms,” he wrote on Twitter in capital letters. “I won the election, I received 71,000,000 legal votes. Bad things happened. Our observers were not allowed to follow. It never happened before. Millions of votes by mail were sent by people who never asked!”

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election today, with 279 delegates against 214 Trump, according to the American newspaper The New York Times. The periodical projects the Republican with just over 70 million popular votes. Biden, for now, has 74.5 million.

At a press conference by the campaign team from Trump in Philadelphia, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that Trump he is not ready to grant victory to his opponent.

“Obviously it will not budge when there are at least 600,000 votes cast,” he said, without providing evidence.

Trump claims that in Pennsylvania Republican observers did not have “significant access” to monitor the count. There are complaints in several states about insufficient access to the counting process.

Several Republican leaders supported the president, including Senator Lindsey Graham, who insisted that “allegations of wrongdoing and misconduct in the vote” should be taken seriously and not “hidden under the rug”.

“The results of the elections are not determined by the media, they must be certified by counting votes,” he added, indicating that Pennsylvania officials should take these charges seriously, before certifying the final result.

* With AFP

