Donald Trump spent almost R $ 400,000 on hairdressers, says newspaper

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / AFP

Donald Trump, president of the United States and candidate for reelection, would have spent more than R $ 400 thousand in hairdressers according to the newspaper New York Times.

Attention is drawn to expenses that he classifies as business expenses and personal benefits. This category includes expenses such as more than US $ 70 thousand on hairdressers for the recordings of the program “O Aprendiz” – and his daughter Ivanka, who paid nearly $ 100,000 to one of his favorite hairdressers and makeup artists. Such expenses help to reduce the tax burden.

The Republican also included the family’s property in Seven Springs, New York, as a business expense. On the Organization’s website Trump, the place is classified as “a family retreat Trump”. In the declaration, Trump listed the house as an investment property, eliminating a $ 2.2 million IPTU charge since 2014.

Last Sunday, based on data from the Income tax the president, the newspaper revealed that the tycoon disbursed just $ 750 a year in income tax in 2016 and 2017 and paid no cent in 10 of the previous 15 years. This would have been possible through millionaire refunds and the declaration of recurring losses in its conglomerate of companies, the Trump Organization.

Trump is the subject of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a kind of U.S. IRS, which may force you to pay more than $ 100 million owed to the government.The “NYT” report still casts doubt on the image that Trump always sold himself as a successful entrepreneur. Since 2000, the Republican has reported a $ 315.6 million loss to his golf courses, which he defined as the heart of his economic empire.

Trump classified the report as “fake news”. “These are ‘fake news’, totally made up,” he said during a press conference at the White House.

“I paid a lot, and I also paid a lot of income tax at the state level, New York State charges a lot of taxes,” defended the Republican president, without giving further details.

