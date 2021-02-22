Draghi government extends veto to travel between regions in Italy

Draghi passed a decree extending the travel ban between regions until March 27 Image: RALPH ORLOWSKI / Reuters

The government of the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, today approved a decree extending the travel ban between regions until March 27.

In force since January 16, the measure would end on February 25, and the decision to extend it for another month indicates the new prime minister’s willingness to continue some policies of the previous administration, by Giuseppe Conte, in fighting the pandemic .

Italy is made up of 20 regions with relative political and administrative autonomy, similar to the Brazilian states, and the only exceptions to the ban are for travel for proven reasons of work, health or urgency.

The extension of the veto to interregional travel comes amid growing concern about variants of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy. The British (B.1.1.7) already corresponds to almost 20% of new cases in the country and, according to the Ministry of Health, is destined to become predominant.

The health authorities of the country have also registered several sources of dissemination of the Brazilian variant (P.1), especially in the center of the peninsula.

The Draghi government has also extended a rule that limits the number of visitors that can be received in each house daily to two over 14 years of age per residence. In other words, an inhabitant of Italy can receive only two adults per day.

Depending on the risk range of the region, these visits may take place within the regional borders (yellow area) or only within the limits of the municipality of residence itself (orange area).

The novelty is that the Draghi government has banned all private visits on the red belt, the last level on the risk scale, although no region is at this stage at this time.

Former President of the ECB, Draghi took office as Prime Minister on February 13 and leads a heterogeneous coalition ranging from the extreme right to the left, through populists, liberals and social democrats.