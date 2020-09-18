Home World World Driver uses emergency brake and saves 3-year-old child from being run over
World

Driver uses emergency brake and saves 3-year-old child from being run over

By kenyan
Train driver managed to brake in time to avoid running over a 3-year-old child in Argentina Image: Reproduction

An Argentine train driver avoided a tragedy on Tuesday afternoon: he applied the machine’s emergency brakes and prevented the vehicle from running over a 3-year-old child who was alone on the tracks.

The case occurred on a stretch of the General Roca railway, near the city of Guernica, in the Buenos Aires metropolitan region, and was recorded by security cameras.

The images, divided into two screens, show both the driver’s cab and the driver’s view of the tracks. The driver, identified by the Cadena 3 network as Damián Solari, was driving the apparently calm train when he saw something ahead; you can see him getting up to see better while he applies the emergency brake and for walking.

With the train already paralyzed, the vision of the boy standing in the middle of the track is clear on the cameras. Shortly after the incident, Solari picks up a communicator to report what happened while the boy runs off the tracks and three adults appear to help him.

“Drivers are trained for this type of situation, but he had the necessary reflexes to activate the brake and avoid running over the 3-year-old boy who was on the road,” Trenes Argentinos, a state-owned company that manages the rail network, said in a statement. from Argentina.

The company also stated that, although the area is surrounded by fences, some points may have been vandalized allowing the child to cross and reach the tracks.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/0qRZz7N1C8M

