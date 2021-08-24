Driving drunk? In Sri Lanka, neither cars nor elephants

The new law prohibits driving elephants under the influence of alcohol and is intended to protect animals from abuse. Baby elephants up to two years old can also no longer be used for work.

We are all aware of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, which affects the normal functioning of muscles, reduces reaction time and worsens our vision. But these dangers are not limited to those who drive cars – and Sri Lanka to say so.

The Asian country is moving forward with the ban on driving elephants – yes, elephants – under the influence of alcohol. The law comes to protect animals from exploitation that suffer because they are a tourist attraction, this after reports of accidents, mistreatment or even deaths of elephants, writes Vice.

Apparently, it is quite common for people to go on trips driving elephants with a few extra glasses or under the influence of drugs and the new law comes to end this habit.

Sagarika Rajakarunanayake, an animal rights activist and chairman of Friends of the Animals in Sri Lanka, had previously talked about how common it is for elephant drivers to be drunk. “It is common knowledge that the mahouts (elephant drivers) drink alcohol all the time,” he wrote in a column in a newspaper.

The activist also said that many organizers let drivers drink because they believe that this is the only way to can handle disobedient animals. “Ironically, it’s the drunkenness of the mahouts and their brutality with elephants causes a lot of these animals’ violent behavior,” he says.

In Sri Lanka, it is also a symbol of wealth to have an elephant as a pet. kill one is punished with the death penalty and capturing a savage is also a crime. Official figures show that there are about 200 domesticated elephants in the country, with an estimated wild population of 7,500. All owners will now need to have a photo ID card and a DNA stamp of the animals.

The new law too prohibit the work of baby elephants less than two years old. Each animal will have a biometric identity and tourist use will be limited – the maximum number of people seated on each elephant is four and a well-padded cell is required.

The use of elephants in movies is also banned, except for government productions with veterinary supervision. Animal work will also be limited to four hours a day and night work is now prohibited.

These measures come within the scope of the government’s attempts to protect this threatened species, after having registered in 2019. 361 elephant deaths in the country – a record figure. Illegal trafficking of offspring also continues to be common in Sri Lanka, with each one costing up to $170,000.